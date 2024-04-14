Priyanka Chopra gives a shoutout to Parineeti Chopra for Amar Singh Chamkila; check out her response

Parineeti Chopra is basking in the positive response for her latest film Amar Singh Chamkila, which released on Netflix last Friday. On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to give a shout out to the Imtiaz Ali directorial. Soon Parineeti also responded. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude on being praised for Amar Singh Chamkila: ‘Something I’ve waited for years') Check out what Priyanka Chopra said about Amar Singh Chamkila.

What Priyanka said about Amar Singh Chamkila

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post by Netflix India and wrote in the caption: “Congratulations Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Tisha and the team. Looks so good (heart eyes emoji).”

Priyanka Chopra via her Instagram Stories.

Parineeti re-shared Priyanka's reaction on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you Mimi Didi (folded hands and red heart emoticons).”

Parineeti expresses gratitude

On Saturday, Parineeti had expressed gratitude towards fans for the appreciation for her work in the biopic drama. On her Instagram Stories, Parineeti wrote: "I am glad that I was able to make an impact with my work in Chamkila. This is something I've waited for years. Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for believing in my talent and giving me this opportunity.”

Amar Singh Chamkila stars Diljit in the titular role while Parineeti stars as his singer-wife Amarjot. The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

The film released on Netflix on April 12. It has been produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is available on Saregama.

