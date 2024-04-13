Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude on being praised for Amar Singh Chamkila: ‘Something I’ve waited for years'

Parineeti Chopra is receiving acclaim for her work in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor plays the character of singer Amarjot Kaur in the biopic drama which has Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Parineeti penned a note of gratitude for all the love and appreciation she is receiving for her work in the film. (Also read: Amar Singh Chamkila celeb reviews: Onir, Ishwak Singh, Sheeba Chadha praise Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's film) Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in Chamkila.

What Parineeti wrote

On her Instagram Stories, Parineeti wrote: "I am glad that I was able to make an impact with my work in Chamkila. This is something I've waited for years."

She further thanked Imtiaz Ali and wrote, “Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for believing in my talent and giving me this opportunity.”

Parineeti via her Instagram Stories.

Hansal Mehta hails Chamkila

She also shared the post of Hansal Mehta on her Instagram Stories. Hansal had reviewed the film on his Instagram account and wrote: "Imtiaz Ali has been somebody i’ve known from before any of us made our first films. I loved Jab We Met and Rockstar. I’m not a crazy fan like so many others. Honest admission - I envied his drop dead good looks and craze among women. I’ve also envied his most forgiving fandom among those who loved his recurring themes and films. More on that some other day.

He further wrote, “His latest (his best) #CHAMKILA is not a film. It is an experience. Imtiaz has outdone himself and raced past his own filmography with a film for the ages. The film is magical, audacious, musical, lyrical, poetic, romantic, raunchy, angry, rebellious, hard and soft - sometimes all of these all at once. It is a feat, his best work and perhaps the performance of the year from @diljitdosanjh. This one’s a true blue modern Indian musical from @imtiazaliofficial and @arrahman. Kudos to the cinematographer @sylvesterfonseca for the beautiful visuals, to my old colleague and friend @artb for the complex yet coherent edit. To the writers Imtiaz and Sajid. To the wizard @kamil_irshad_official for those masterly lyrics. Also shout out to @parineetichopra - her fine performance sadly won’t be celebrated enough but this one’s truly her finest. And once again @castingchhabra has outdone himself. Thank you @netflix_in @monika__shergill @ruchikaakapoor @mochou05 for backing this cinematic event. Will watch this at least a few more times. This one’s meant to be savoured.”

Amar Singh Chamkila presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Watch Amar Singh Chamkila for its honesty, purity, fun, spunk and outstanding music. It's nothing short of attending a live concert, and Diljit, Imtiaz and AR Rahman is a trio that you can't get enough of.” The film released on Netflix on April 12.

