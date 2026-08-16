Raja Sen, three-time National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker, dies at 71 after prolonged illness
Veteran filmmaker Raja Sen has died at 71 after prolonged illness. The National Award winner was undergoing treatment at a Kolkata hospital.
Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, a three-time National Film Award winner, has died at the age of 71. Sen had been undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Kolkata, where he died on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.
Raja Sen dies at 71
Raja Sen, best known for his National Award-winning film Damu, was undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for multiple health complications and was on ventilator support, according to the PTI report. A doctor at the hospital said the filmmaker's condition had deteriorated considerably in the last few days. "He had multiple complications, and his condition remained critical despite treatment. He was on ventilator support," the doctor said.
Raja Sen was initially treated at a private hospital after a back injury, but his condition deteriorated there, following which he developed lung and cardiac complications. Last week, he was shifted to SSKM Hospital, where he later reportedly developed kidney-related complications.
The filmmaker's prolonged health problems began years ago when he sustained a serious back injury after falling on the set of his film Maya Mridanga. At the time, the injury was not considered serious, but over the years, it affected his mobility.
Raj Sen's glittering career
Raja Sen began as a documentary filmmaker in the 80s, before finding recognition with his docu feature, Suchitra Mitra, which won the National Award for Best Arts/Cultural Film in 1993. Four years later, he directed his first feature film, Damu. The film, which remains his most popular work, won the National Award for Best Children's Film. In 1999, he won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for Atmiyo Swajan. His films have won laurels at international film festivals as well.
His films included Atmiyo Swajan, Desh, Debipaksha, Krishnakant er will, Laboratory, and Maya Mridanga. His 2002 film Desh featured Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
The filmmaker's death has cast a pall of gloom over the Bengali film and television industry, in which he had worked for several decades.
Sen also made documentaries on several prominent personalities and cultural figures, including Rabindra Sangeet exponent Suchitra Mitra.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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