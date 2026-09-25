Hunkkaar review: Aneet Padda delivers the performance of the year, Raghubir Yadav masterclass anchors crisp social drama

There is a pivotal moment in Hunkkaar when Aneet’s character reminds the court that she has recounted her assault 11 times so far. Directors Karan and Nitya ensure that each of these retellings is shown in the narrative. We hear Meenu recall her most traumatic memory repeatedly, in the same detached manner that she has adopted to protect herself. It gets uncomfortable after a while, and after a few times, it makes you pause. This theatre of the absurd brings out how sexual assault survivors relive their trauma countless times. Hunkkaar does this without any graphic assault scenes, without selling the trauma in a grotesque way, but still making the viewer relive the survivor’s pain, and also taking a jibe at the Indian legal system, where the process is often the punishment.

Meenu Rawat (Aneet), a 17-year-old student in Orchha, accuses the all-powerful self-proclaimed godman Sunil Chakosi aka Baapji (Raghubir) of rape. She is a student in his school; lives in his ashram, and her parents are his devotees. The accusation shocks the nation. ACP Jasleen ( Fatima Sana Shaikh ), a rookie IPS officer, is assigned the case, and she realises that in a country that worships godmen and assigns them all the power, finding the truth won’t be easy. Her biggest ally is a downtrodden lawyer (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), the only one brave (or stupid) enough to take on the case. Together, they must find justice before the mob or society at large gets to Meenu and her resolve.

It is noteworthy that the two actors whose performances stay with you after watching Hunkkaar are at opposite ends of the stardom and experience spectrum. At one end is Aneet Padda , the heartthrob of the nation since Saiyaara. Just two films and one series old, she is raw. With the hype around her, it is easy to forget what a compelling actor she is. Then, there is Raghubir Yadav , the veteran with five decades of experience on stage and screen. The man has played every conceivable role and yet has stayed away from stardom and glitz. These two carry this show, ably supported by a cast that gets the assignment. Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra’s Hunkkaar is as much a legal drama as it is a treatise on human behaviour, and an indictment of India’s ‘injustice’ system. A well-crafted, well-told series that somehow slips through the cracks of this formula-led industry.

Performances that stay Hunkkaar’s biggest strength is its subtlety and finesse, most evident in its performances. Raghubir Yadav is the beating heart of this show. The veteran actor brings his decades of experience to this role, breathing life into a devious, sinister yet calm man who coerces through emotional manipulation and brainwashing rather than by force. The actor creates a villain who is always soft, using subtle changes in expressions to convey the most complex emotions beautifully. He has a worthy foil in Aneet Padda. All of 21 when the series was shot, the young actor uses her eyes to convey pain as easily as she shows defiance. This bubbling rage inside of her character erupts in that one monologue in the final episode, which might just be the scene of the year. With subtle voice modulation and pitch-perfect delivery, the actor showcases depth and maturity far beyond her years in Hunkkaar.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has a tough task, as she has to steer through these powerhouse performances without any great moments or monologues of her own, something most other characters get. But she is still up to the task, bringing to the fore her character’s zeal, frustration, and defiance deftly. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, as always, is impeccable. He channels the viewer’s rage while staying within the frustrating confines of a lawyer’s boundaries. Ram Kapoor, as his adversary, is a delightful addition to the stacked cast. Arjun Mathur plays an idealistic journalist, and the actor does get a raw deal with a character that is probably not as well-defined as many others, but he still stays afloat.

For me, the standout performers among the ensemble were Rajesh Sharma and Charu Shankar, who play Meenu’s parents. The seasoned actors ensure the characters are much more than just the stock ‘victim’s parents’.