Margot Robbie quietly takes husband Tom Ackerley’s surname nearly 10 years after marriage

Margot Robbie has made a quiet change to her name nearly a decade after marrying British film producer Tom Ackerley. According to Page Six, the actor is now listed as Margot Ackerley in corporate records filed with the UK’s Companies House for LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company she co-founded with her husband. Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

The filing, received on Monday, records her name as Margot Elise Ackerley instead of Margot Elise Robbie. Robbie had continued using her maiden name in the company’s records since she became a director in May 2015. She is expected to retain “Margot Robbie” as her professional name.

Robbie and Ackerley started dating in 2014 after meeting the previous year on the sets of Suite Française. They initially became friends and later roommates before their relationship turned romantic. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016.

Together with Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr, they launched LuckyChap in 2014. The company has since backed films including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, Barbie and Saltburn. Robbie and Ackerley welcomed their first child, a son, in October 2024. The actor has generally kept their relationship private, though she spoke about Ackerley in a 2016 Vogue interview, admitting she had not expected to fall in love with him.