Mushtaq Khan funeral: Rajat Bedi, Manish Wadhwa, Sulabha Arya and others pay last respects
Mushtaq Khan, veteran actor known for supporting roles in various films, passed away at 56 after battling cancer.
Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan passed away at the age of 56 on Thursday. The actor was suffering from cancer. Many of his late actor friends and colleagues from the film industry arrived at his funeral on Friday to pay their last respects.
Bollywood pays last respects to Mushtaq Khan
Rajat Bedi arrived at Mushtaq's funeral. Rajat and Mushtaq starred in films like Jodi No.1 (2001), Dhamkee (2005), Kaaboo (2002) and more. Chanakya actor Manish Wadhwa was also clicked at Mushtaq Khan's house for his last rites. Comedian Ahsaan Qureshi was also seen at his home.
Deep Dive
Other celebrities, including TV and film actor Sharad Malhotra and Shahbaz Khan, were also present. Veteran actors such as Sulabha Arya and Anang Desai also paid their last respects to Mushtaq Khan. Mushtaq and Sulabha worked together in films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Aadmi (1993), and others. Anang Desai and Mushtaq Khan shared the screen in several Hindi films spanning over three decades. Singer and actor Talat Aziz was also clicked at the late actor's funeral.
Mushtaq's son on his death
Mushtaq Khan passed away on Thursday evening. The actor's business partner Shivam confirmed it to HT City and revealed that the actor was suffering from cancer. He said, "He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days back and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."
Mushtaq's son Mohsin spoke to Bollywood Chronicle about how his father would love to be remembered. He said, "Yeh dukh ki gadi zaroor hain, jinhone unhe pyaar diya hai, kaam ko pyaar diya hain, dukh ki jagah let's celebrate his life. Woh humare bich nahi hai, yeh sach hai. Lekin unke yaadein, unka kaam hamesha humare saath rahega (This is certainly a time of sorrow for those who loved him and his work; yet, instead of dwelling on the grief, let us celebrate his life. It is true that he is no longer among us, but his memories and his work will always remain with us)."
Mohsin also shared that his father was hoping to return to work, but his health did not allow him to resume work.
About Mushtaq Khan
Mushtaq Khan's career spanned five decades. He acted in over 500 movies and gained widespread popularity for his supporting roles in films like Welcome, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Saathi, Sadak, Junoon, Gunaah, Sir, Gadar, among others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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