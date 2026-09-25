Sai Durgha Tej reacts to accusations of him ignoring man who saved his life after 2021 motorbike accident

Five years ago, Telugu actor Sai Durgha Tej met with an accident in Hyderabad that left him hospitalised for 35 days. A man named Syed Abdul Farhan saved the actor by assisting him during the so-called golden hour. On Thursday, SDT posted about his ‘rebirth day’, writing about how he was recuperating even five years after the accident. When an Allu Arjun fan accused him of ignoring the man who saved his life, the actor responded. Sai Durgha Tej met with a serious motorbike accident in 2021 that left him hospitalised for 35 days. Sai Durgha Tej on Rebirth Day In a long note he posted on his social media, SDT called the anniversary of his accident his ‘rebirth day’. He wrote, “Five years, with gratitude. Rebirth-Day. To my family, friends, fans and every movie lover, five years ago today, I was given a second chance at life, carried through by your prayers, love and unconditional support. I needed every single one of them. I've recovered 90% from my injuries. There are still a few things I'm working through, my speech and a few other challenges, but I'm getting there. One day at a time.”

He also thanked everyone who sent him love, writing that five years later, he’s still ‘standing, fighting and living’ SDT also thanked ‘every prayer, every good wish, every message and every bit of love’ adding that he wouldn’t be here today without them. He ended his note with, “And if there is just one thing I want you to take away from my story: Please wear a helmet. That one small decision is the reason I'm here today. With all my love.” Accused of ignoring man who saved his life While SDT’s fans were happy to see his note, others accused him of ignoring the man who saved his life. An X (formerly Twitter) user who claimed to be an Allu Arjun fan in his bio posted a video of Rakesh Master petting a dog and yelling at someone, saying they don’t have the loyalty even a dog has. He wrote in the caption, “Neku help chesi job pogottukunna vadu (The person who helped you and lost his job).”

SDT responded to the post and clarified that he has helped Abdul financially and that he had requested privacy. “He requested that he not be disturbed by any other way so that he can focus on his job as he’s got family responsibilities and so this time my message today was to all the people who have given me their blessings,” he wrote. The actor also addressed those who wondered why he didn’t thank the doctors, the ambulance driver, and others, stating that he thanked them in the first video after he regained consciousness. “And to all the people who are abusing me now I would like to thank you for your valuable blessings with all my heart I am grateful to receive your love and kindness in any form as always,” he added.