Sai Durgha Tej touches ‘senani mama’ Pawan Kalyan's feet, hugs him while celebrating a decade in film industry. Watch

Actor Sai Durgha Tej debuted in the film industry a decade ago with AS Ravi Kumar’s Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam. The film, also starring Regina Cassandra, was released in theatres on November 14, 2014. To mark the occasion, he met his uncle, actor and deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, in Mangalagiri to seek his blessings. (Also Read: Sai Durgha Tej is not envious of his successful cousins Ram Charan, Allu Arjun: ‘Flowers of same plant don't compete’) Sai Durgha Tej took blessings from his uncle Pawan Kalyan after completing a decade in the film industry.

‘My senani, my light’

Sai posted an adorable picture of him and Pawan caught mid-laugh and a video of him hugging his uncle, touching his feet and seeking his blessings. Posting it, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This special moment will be and should be forever etched into my soul. my guru, my mama, and my senani @PawanKalyan mama taking his blessings means a lot to me. Thank you, Mama”

He also posted the picture on Instagram, writing, “The child in me will always be ALIVE because of the very fact that I have my GURU to lead me into the world @pawankalyan my mama my senani my LIGHT.”

Pawan Kalyan on Sai Durgha Tej

Pawan’s political party, Jana Sena Party, also posted pictures of him and Sai on their Instagram. They quoted the actor-politician saying, “Sai Tej has been the same as he was when he first became an actor, being respectful to fellow actors and technicians, taking care of everything. He also showed great strength when he met with the accident. He has since raised awareness on road safety to ensure no one faces what he did and has even spoken up about internet safety.”

Sai said Pawan is the uncle he’s had a ‘special connection with since childhood’. He said, “I remember feeling dejected after losing a tennis match in school, and Pawan mama told me putting in the effort would never go to waste. I won the next tournament after that. I remember him hugging and kissing me in joy. I’ve remembered his advice to this day.”

Upcoming work

Sai was last seen in the 2023 film Bro, which also starred his uncle Pawan. He is now shooting for a film directed by Rohit KP and co-starring Aishwarya Lekshmi. Pawan, who was also last seen in Bro, is yet to complete his films - Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG.