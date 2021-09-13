Chiranjeevi's nephew Sai Dharam Tej undergoes procedure for collar bone fracture

Actor Sai Dharam Tej, who met with a road accident on Friday evening in Madhapur, Hyderabad, is currently in stable condition in the hospital. As per the latest medical bulletin by Apollo Hospitals, a procedure for collar bone fracture has been performed.

Tej was riding a sports bike at a high speed and lost control of it. He was rushed to Medicover Hospital soon after the accident for immediate assistance. He was later shifted to Apollo Hospitals.

“Mr. Sai Dharam Tej’s condition is stable and improving. The procedure for collar bone fracture has been successfully completed by our multidisciplinary team of experts. He will continue to be under observation,” read the statement from Apollo Hospitals.

Tej, who is the nephew of actor Chiranjeevi, was driving back home from the opening ceremony of a shop. The accident took place around 8.30 pm on Friday evening.

Following the accident, Tej was visited by his uncle Chiranjeevi and cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

Reports have added that Madhapur police of Cyberabad have registered a case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and have launched a probe.

Sai Dharam Tej currently awaits the release of Telugu film Republic. He was last seen on screen in last year’s release Solo Brathuke So Better.

Some of his other popular films include Thikka, Jawaan and Chitralahari among others.

