Pushpa 2 The Rule producers weigh in on rumoured political rift in Allu Arjun's family: ‘We met Pawan Kalyan and…’

Since the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections, things have been tense between the Mega family fans. Allu Arjun went to Nandyal before the elections in support of MLA Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy of YSR Congress Party, even as his uncle, Pawan Kalyan, who’s now the Deputy CM of AP, contested in opposition. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule release date: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film will now arrive early) Allu Arjun campaigned for Pawan Kalyan in person in 2019 but not in 2024.

Since then, rumours of a family rift have been spreading, with Arjun and Pawan fans warring on social media. At the press meet held on Thursday in Hyderabad to announce Pushpa 2: The Rule’s preponement to December 5, producers Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar were asked if they’re confident the film will still make good business when fans of the family are divided. Here’s what they said.

Pushpa 2 producers on rumoured family rift

The producers remained confident that Pushpa 2: The Rule will surpass the success Pushpa: The Rise saw in 2021. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the film made ₹350 crore at the box office worldwide, according to Sacnilk.com.

When asked if the rumoured family rift might affect the box office numbers, Naveen responded, “There might have been small incidents during the elections, but politics apart, I’m sure all their fans will want to watch the film. They’re (the family) all fine with each other.”

Ravi quickly chipped in to add that there’s no rift between Arjun and the other family members because the actor ‘did not pick any side’ during elections and was just in Nandyal to support a friend. Naveen remained optimistic, adding, “We met the Deputy CM during Kalki 2898 AD’s release, and he was very supportive. I’m sure we’ll have full cooperation from him now, too.”

What happened

For the unversed, Arjun is Chiranjeevi and Pawan’s nephew and son of producer Allu Aravind. After his Nandyal visit caused a stir, he released a statement, a portion of which read, “Firstly, I want to clarify that I'm not affiliated with any political party. I remain neutral and support my people, regardless of their political affiliations. This includes my uncle Pawan Kalyan, whom I'll always stand by, along with my friend Ravi and my father-in-law, Mr. Reddy.”

After that, a case was registered against Arjun for violating the poll code of conduct and attending a large public gathering. Reportedly, the MLA invited the actor without prior permission to attend the gathering. The actor recently filed a petition in the AP High Court seeking to have the case against him quashed. His cousin, actor Sai Durgha Tej, also unfollowed Arjun on social media after the elections, fuelling rumours.