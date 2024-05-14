Allu Arjun on controversy over his Nandyal visit: 'I remain neutral and support my people, including uncle Pawan Kalyan'

Superstar Allu Arjun has been making headlines ever since he visited Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh during an electoral campaign. He has also landed in legal trouble due to the visit. Now, the actor has come forward to set the record straight, saying his visit was more of a friendly gesture, adding that he is not affiliated to any political party. (Also Read: Case registered against Allu Arjun for violating poll code of conduct, attending gathering in Andhra Pradesh: Report) Allu Arjun visited Nandyal on Saturday.

His visit was to support his friend and MLA Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. Earlier this week, a case was registered against him for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Allu Arjun’s clarification

Responding to the buzz and the complaint, Allu has issued an official statement to clarify his side of the story. “Firstly, I want to clarify that I'm not affiliated with any political party. I remain neutral and support my people, regardless of their political affiliations. This includes my uncle Pawan Kalyan, whom I'll always stand by, along with my friend Ravi and my father-in-law, Mr. Reddy,” Allu said in a statement.

He added, “I made a promise to my friend, Mr Ravi, to support him, but I couldn't fulfill it last time. To keep my word, this time I went to Nandyal to support him”.

Earlier this week, the actor touched upon the issue when he went to Hyderabad's polling station to cast his vote.

"Please cast your vote. It is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country. Today is the most crucial day for the next five years of our lives. There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote. I would like to tell you; I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties,” Allu said while speaking to the media after casting his vote.

What happened

On Saturday, Allu along with his wife Sneha Reddy surprised fans with an impromptu visit to Nandyal -- a visit which sent his fans into a tizzy and drew a huge crowd. They went to the home of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA.

Later, it was reported that a case has been registered against Allu for violating poll code of conduct and attending a large public gathering in Andhra Pradesh. The state went to polls on May 13.

Reportedly, the MLA invited the actor without prior permission to attend the gathering. The FIR was filed for violating Section 144, which has been imposed in Andhra Pradesh. Deputy Tehsildar P Ramachandra Rao from Nandyal Rural registered the case.

Allu Arjun's work file

The actor will next be seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which will hit the theatres on August 15. It follows the first instalment Pushpa 1: The Rise, which sets up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Fahadh Faasil's inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, and Rao Ramesh, among others.