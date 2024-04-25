 Allu Arjun hikes his fees to ₹150 crore? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Allu Arjun hikes his fees to 150 crore?

BySugandha Rawal
Apr 25, 2024 05:20 PM IST

We have got to know that the actor Allu Arjun, who will next be seen in Pushpa 2, has hiked his fees by 30 per cent

Actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming release, Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is making quite a buzz on social media, with several reports suggesting that the film has already sealed a deal of 275 crore with a streaming platform. Now, we have learnt that all this spotlight has started to reflect on the fees of its protagonist, and that the actor has hiked his fee by over 30 percent.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2
Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2

Also Read: Hilarious ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ memes go viral ahead of first single release from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“At the moment, Allu Arjun is the most talked about actor in the industry, with almost every filmmaking expressing their desire to collaborate with him. That’s because they are witnessing the buzz around the sequel of Pushpa. And it has led to a hike in the salary that Allu Arjun will draw from his project that’s set to release on the Independence Day weekend,” informs a source.

According to insiders, the actor usually charges around 100 crore for a film, and he is now expected to charge 150 crore. “In fact, down in the south region, giving such a sum to an actor is becoming common. An actor’s fees is a major and most significant part of the film’s allotted budget,” the insider adds.

Speculation is rife that the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule, made on a budget of 500 crore, have sold the film’s theatrical rights in North India at 200 crore, and sold digital rights at 250 crore.

However, the actor is in no rush to cash in on the buzz. “He has signed on his next project with Jawan director Atlee and will begin work on that after the release on Pushpa 2, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. He has no other film in the pipeline and doesn’t want to take too much on his plate. He wants to put all his energy on one project with full dedication. That’s the reason he has not initiated any conversation around signing a Bollywood project as well,” the source shares.

We reached out to the actor's team to confirm the same, but didn't hear back till the time of going to publishing this story.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Allu Arjun hikes his fees to 150 crore?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On