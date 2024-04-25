Allu Arjun hikes his fees to 150 crore?

Actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming release, Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is making quite a buzz on social media, with several reports suggesting that the film has already sealed a deal of ₹275 crore with a streaming platform. Now, we have learnt that all this spotlight has started to reflect on the fees of its protagonist, and that the actor has hiked his fee by over 30 percent. Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2

“At the moment, Allu Arjun is the most talked about actor in the industry, with almost every filmmaking expressing their desire to collaborate with him. That’s because they are witnessing the buzz around the sequel of Pushpa. And it has led to a hike in the salary that Allu Arjun will draw from his project that’s set to release on the Independence Day weekend,” informs a source.

According to insiders, the actor usually charges around ₹100 crore for a film, and he is now expected to charge ₹150 crore. “In fact, down in the south region, giving such a sum to an actor is becoming common. An actor’s fees is a major and most significant part of the film’s allotted budget,” the insider adds.

Speculation is rife that the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule, made on a budget of ₹500 crore, have sold the film’s theatrical rights in North India at ₹200 crore, and sold digital rights at ₹250 crore.

However, the actor is in no rush to cash in on the buzz. “He has signed on his next project with Jawan director Atlee and will begin work on that after the release on Pushpa 2, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. He has no other film in the pipeline and doesn’t want to take too much on his plate. He wants to put all his energy on one project with full dedication. That’s the reason he has not initiated any conversation around signing a Bollywood project as well,” the source shares.

We reached out to the actor's team to confirm the same, but didn't hear back till the time of going to publishing this story.