Can Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 The Rule open at 50-100 crore at box office? Here's what experts say

Trade analysts and experts have spoken about the expected box office collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the most awaited films this year. As per a Times of India report, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared that the advantage for Pushpa is that it is "a sequel of a successful film and has a mass genre which is big appeal for Bihar and UP audience". (Also Read | Decoding Allu Arjun's androgynous jatara look in Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser) Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2 The Rule.

Trade analysts on Pushpa 2 box office collection

Speaking on Pushpa 2, Ramesh said, “In 2024, Pushpa 2 is one pan India movie that has lot of expectations in both South and North. Like Baahubali and RRR, one film that can take this prestigious line up forward, it would be Pushpa 2. All across the country people are excited about Pushpa 2...It can easily take an opening of ₹100 crore and can go upto a business of ₹1000 if the content is as good as Pushpa 1.”

Can Pushpa 2 open at ₹ 50-100 crore?

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede shared, “It is not about 500 crores 1000 crores, but it is more than that. It is more about thinking beyond the thinkable with Pushpa 2. I think we will be ruling the masses the way its byline says Pushpa: The Rule. This teaser has been one of the most impressive ones and the tempo and stage is set for its mammoth run. It will be the most phenomenal film of this year for sure.”

Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said that there is "a high chance that Pushpa 2 can open at ₹40-50 crore in Hindi alone". According to the report, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film is "going to be a hurricane at the box office".

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna (as Srivalli), will hit the screens on August 15. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule follows the first instalment Pushpa 1: The Rise, which sets up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Fahadh Faasil's inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

