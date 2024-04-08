Decoding Allu Arjun's androgynous jatara look in Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser

The much-awaited teaser of Sukumar’s Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on the actor’s birthday on April 8. While the action-packed teaser showed off Allu’s swag as Pushpa Raj, the main draw was how the actor is dressed in a saree. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Allu Arjun oozes swag and pulls off a jatara look as Pushpa Raj) Allu Arjun's Mathangi vesham (avatar) is grabbing attention in Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser

Allu Arjun’s look

The teaser shows that a jatara (temple festival) is taking place, with numerous people praying and chanting a Goddess' name. Soon, Allu’s look in the scene is revealed, with the actor in an androgynous avatar, pulling off a mix of feminine and masculine. The actor might have long, unruly hair and beard with masculinity in the way he walks, but there’s also femininity in how he gathers his saree with his ankle or the way he lines his eyes with kohl, sporting long nails on his hands. Allu wears a blue pattu saree, jhumkas, ghungroo, bangles, a nose pin and other jewellery in the scene where he beats up goons.

The Mathangi vesham

The blue body paint Allu wears in the scene, apart from the setting, reveals that the actor is in Mathangi vesham (avatar). For the unversed, this get-up is usually worn by people (irrespective of gender) on the sixth day the Gangamma Thalli jatara in Tirupathi. Incidentally, in the song Daakko Daakko Meka from Pushpa: The Rise, the jatara is referenced in the lyrics. Through this, Sukumar explores the character Pushpa Raj’s roots in Chittoor, staying authentic to the region and showcasing its essence. Sources reveal to Hindustan Times that the Gangamma Thalli jatara scenes will be crucial to the film, with the fight revealed in the teaser, apart from a song picturised on the actor.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

The makers released Allu in the Mathangi vesham for the first time last year on his birthday. Even back then people were surprised to see the actor dress androgynous, a far cry from the macho Pushpa Raj in the first part. They had also release a glimpse titled ‘Where is Pushpa?’ which hinted at just how much the character’s life has changed and how he went on to become someone loved by many. Pushpa 2: The Rule will release on August 15 and also star Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others, with music by Devi Sri Prasad.

