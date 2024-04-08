 Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Allu Arjun oozes swag and pulls off a jatara look as Pushpa Raj - Hindustan Times
Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Allu Arjun oozes swag and pulls off a jatara look as Pushpa Raj

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 08, 2024 11:18 AM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: The makers of Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer dropped the film’s teaser on April 8 on the lead actor’s birthday.

Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: The much-awaited teaser for Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on Monday. The film, which is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise takes the story forward from where it left off. (Also Read: Allu Sneha Reddy hosts a birthday bash for Allu Arjun, looking stunning in white outfit. See inside pics)

Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Allu Arjun pulls off a jatara look in high-octane thriller
Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Allu Arjun pulls off a jatara look in high-octane thriller

Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser

The teaser begins with shots of a jatara taking place, with the crowd chanting and praying to Goddess Kali. Soon, we’re shown a shot of gunghroo, someone lining their eyes with kohl, showing off their jhumkas and a shot of the forehead with bottu. But it’s not a woman who has been wearing the blue pattu saree or twiling the trishul. It’s Allu as Pushpa Raj, pulling off a jatara avatar and beating up baddies as the crowd watches in awe. The teaser ends with him threatening to beat up more goons than he already has.

Allu Arjun’s birthday

Allu turns 42 on April 8 and he celebrated his birthday with loved ones, including close friends and family. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, threw a birthday bash for him at their residence in Hyderabad. The decor for the party celebrated the actor’s achievements, particularly his recent wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai. Fans lined up outside the actor’s home to greet him on his birthday, with videos showing his whole lane filled up with them. A few minutes after midnight, the actor stepped out to greet them, thanking them for the love.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu, Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film, which also stars Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjay, Ajay and others will release on August 15 this year. Allu won a National Award for his performance in the first film, so expectations are high on the second one. Pushpa 2: The Rule will see music by Devi Sri Prasad and sound design by Academy and BAFTA awards-winner Resul Pookutty.

Where is Pushpa?

On Allu’s birthday last year, the filmmakers revealed a glimpse titled Where is Pushpa? The glimpse revealed how Sukumar is taking forward the story of Pushpa Raj. It revealed that in 2004 Tirupati, Pushpa has escaped from jail but has been wounded by gunshots during escape. He is expected to have escaped to Seshachalam forest, where his shirt is found.

However, people start protesting once they believe the police have killed Pushpa on purpose, indicating that since the last film, he has won the hearts of people by helping those in need. A month after that, new footage shows him on the night vision camera, showing that he’s alive.

News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Allu Arjun oozes swag and pulls off a jatara look as Pushpa Raj
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
