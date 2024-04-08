Happy birthday Allu Arjun: Charting the rise of the ‘pan-India star’

In the colourful tapestry of Telugu cinema - and Indian cinema - one name that definitely shines is Allu Arjun. Renowned for his dynamic performances, charismatic screen presence, and unparalleled dancing prowess, Allu Arjun has carved an indelible niche for himself in the Telugu film industry. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule: Fahadh Faasil meets Sukumar for reading session; fans ask where's Allu Arjun?) Allu Arjun has become the biggest Telugu star with the success of Pushpa.

Rise of a pan-Indian star

Fondly known as the ‘Stylish Star’, ‘Icon Star’ and called Bunny by his near and dear ones, his journey from a promising debutante to a megastar symbolizes dedication, versatility, and innovation. He made his debut in Telugu cinema in 2003 with Gangotri and in 2021, became a pan-Indian star with his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

He has completed two successful decades in the Indian film industry and recently unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Dubai. As he turns 42 on April 8, here’s a look at what makes Allu Arjun a Telugu star sans pareil in the film industry.

Bunny’s drive to succeed

What also defines Allu Arjun is his dedication to perfection and his willingness to experiment with diverse roles. From portraying a romantic lover boy to essaying intense and complex characters, he has showcased remarkable versatility throughout his career. Films like Parugu, Julayi, Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy, Sarrainodu and Pushpa: The Rise, stand testimony to his acting prowess and his ability to entertain audiences across different genres. In recent years, he has displayed an ambition to push boundaries and explore new horizons.

Looking at his career graph, the Pushpa: The Rule star has proved that he is an all-round entertainer and can do everything from comedy to drama to sentiment to action in Telugu cinema. So, it’s no wonder he has bagged numerous awards, including a National Film Award, six Filmfare Awards, and three Nandi Awards. But he was clear that venturing into Hindi cinema would have to wait till he was really comfortable. But with Pushpa already breaking records with its Hindi version, it looks like he doesn’t really need to do a Hindi film to capture the North Indian market.

His cool dance moves

It was evident from the beginning that Allu Arjun possessed a unique blend of acting talent and unparalleled dancing skills, a combination that would become his trademark in the years to come. His dancing skills came to the fore in his second film Arya directed by Sukumar and Bunny has honed his dancing skills over the years attempting something new and better in every film.

His dance sequences are a visual treat, characterized by flawless choreography, impeccable footwork, and boundless energy. The songs in many of his films have turned superhits not just because of the music but also because there have been extensive dance numbers specially choreographed for him. If it was ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’ and ‘Butta Bomma’ in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, then it was ‘Seeti Maar’ in DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham and ‘Iraga Iraga’ in Naa Peru Surya Naa illu India.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun has not had formal training in acting nor dancing but with his dancing he broke stereotypes and showed that an actor can be excellent in dance as well. When dance choreographers realised that he could ace complex moves and was keen on experimenting, there was added pressure on them to innovate and get more creative. This worked in Bunny’s favour and he has established himself as one the best dancers on screen in Indian cinema. And he has gained huge popularity, especially among the youth.

The family man

As known, the Iddarammayilatho star hails from a renowned family in the Telugu film industry and coming from a close-knit family, he has always placed emphasis on the importance of family values and traditions. He shares a close bond with his family and extended family (which includes Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, and others), and is a devoted father and husband. In fact, on social media, Bunny always celebrates his ‘pillar of strength‘, wife Sneha Reddy, and his kids, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. This is an aspect his fans love about him and he has become a role model for them even when it comes to the family.

Icon Star Allu Arjun has many firsts as far as his career goes – he was the first South Indian star to hit 25 million followers on Instagram; he was the first South Indian actor to grace the Berlinale Film Festival; and the first actor from South India to have his statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai. With Pushpa: The Rule coming up for release on August 15, Allu Arjun could also become the first South Indian star to have back-to-back pan-Indian blockbusters and that too a sequel. Like Bunny says in Pushpa 1, ‘Thaggedhele’ (I won’t back down) and in Pushpa 2, ‘Aslu Thaggedhele’ (I will never back down), his hard work and dedication will only see him soar to greater heights in Indian cinema. Here’s wishing him a happy birthday!

