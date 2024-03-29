Allu Arjun’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai unveiled; Arha emulates her father's Pushpa gesture. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun achieved a new ‘milestone’, as he put it. The actor got his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai. The unveiling took place on Thursday evening with the actor sharing moments from the do on social media. (Also Read: Allu Arjun with his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Allu Arjun’s wax statue

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Calling Allu ‘the king of dance,’ Madame Tussauds shared a picture of the actor and his wax statue on Instagram after the unveiling. The wax statue is dressed in his iconic red jacket from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo while pulling off the ‘thaggede le’ gesture from Pushpa. Allu picked the same outfit for the unveiling. Teasing the launch of the statue earlier in the evening, Allu wrote, “It’s a milestone moment for every actor.”

Madame Tussauds also posted a video of the wax statue’s unveiling. Much to Allu’s surprise, the big reveal happened to not just be his statue, but also his daughter Arha emulating his Pushpa pose. In the adorable video shared by the wax museum, the actor can be seen laughing when he sees his daughter posing with his wax statue. He joins her to pose with the statue too, pulling off the Pushpa pose.

Congratulations poured in for the actor from fans and celebs. “This is amazing, hearty congratulations,” wrote Ram Charan’s wife Upasana. “Aaaattttttt (Wow),” wrote Lakshmi Manchu, praising Allu for the wax statue. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja’s estranged husband Kalyaan Dhev seemed taken by Arha’s pose, writing, “Haha buggala bangaru Arhaaaa. (Arha with her cute cheeks)”

A special day

What many don’t know is that the wax statue was unveiled on the same day his debut film Gangotri released in 2003. Reflecting on how far he has come, the actor took to X, writing, “It’s a very spl day today. My 1st movie #Gangotri was released today in 2003 & today I am launching my Wax statue at #madametussauds dubai.”

He added, “It’s been an unforgettable journey of 21 years . I am grateful to each and every one of you in this journey & special thanks to my Fans (ARMY) for their ardent love & support . Hoping to make you all more proud in years to come . Ever Grateful & Humbled.”

Upcoming work

Allu was last seen in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film saw him play the titular Pushpa Raj, a daily wage worker who rises in ranks and turns into a red sandalwood smuggler. The film directed by Sukumar also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

He is currently shooting for the film’s sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which has been in production for a long time now. The film is slated for release in August this year. He has also given his nod to star in a film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place