Jana Nayagan box office collection day 8: Vijay's political thriller drops 35%, crosses ₹153 crore in India

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 8: Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay’s political action thriller Jana Nayagan released in cinemas with high expectation since this marks the actor's final film appearance before he joined politics and went onto become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. While the film opened well at the box office, it recorded a drastic fall in the numbers during the week. Even with the star-studded cast, Jana Nayagan has been met with mixed to negative reactions by both the audience and critics. Here is an in-depth analysis of how the movie did during its first eight days and the latest trend at the box office. Jana Nayagan box office collection day 8: Vijay's swansong sees collections tumble despite blockbuster opening.

Jana Nayagan box office collection As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹3.98 crores at the Indian box office on its second Thursday, Day 8, which became its poorest single day performance so far. The movie was screened through 5,496 shows. Occupancy, however, saw a slight improvement to 16.9%. Compared to Day 7, the collection dropped by nearly 35%, making it clear that the initial excitement surrounding the release has eased and weekday footfalls have become much more limited.

A huge opening, but the momentum faded quickly This was the case when the film opened on July 23 in cinemas worldwide. The film opened with an impressive ₹42.70 crore on its first Thursday. The film recorded 41.6% occupancy across 13,067 shows, giving it one of the strongest openings of the year.

On Day 2, the film earned ₹21.15 crore, registering a steep 50.46% drop from its opening day. Although the fall looked worrying, the weekend helped the film regain some momentum.

Jana Nayagan's collections improved on its first Saturday as the film earned ₹28.90 crore, a healthy 36.6% jump over Friday. Occupancy also increased to 38.7% as weekend audiences turned up in larger numbers.

The first Sunday turned out to be the film's best-performing day after release. Jana Nayagan collected ₹32 crore, growing another 10.7% over Saturday. Occupancy reached 44.7%, the highest recorded during its first week, as families and weekend moviegoers boosted collections.

The Monday crash changed the film's trajectory The biggest setback came once the weekend ended. On Monday, the film's collection fell to ₹10.65 crore, marking a massive 66.7% drop from Sunday. The decline continued over the next two days.

The first Tuesday brought in ₹8 crore, down 24.8% from Monday, while Wednesday added ₹6.10 crore after another 23.75% fall. Occupancy also slipped to 15.7% on Day 7 before slightly recovering on the second Thursday. Across its first eight days, Jana Nayagan has collected around ₹153.48 crore in India.

About Jana Nayagan Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s final film before he decides to give up acting and go into politics. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Narain co-star in the film. Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay) is determined to turn Viji (Mamitha Baiju), a timid village girl, into a confident and fearless young woman who joins the army. He finds that he has crossed paths with his childhood rival John Himmler (Bobby Deol) during the process.

Before its release, Jana Nayagan was stuck in CBFC since January 2026. Then, certain scenes from the movie were leaked on the internet. Then, HD print was leaked and arrests were made eventually. Recently, the movie's makers arranged a success meet in Chennai. The director unveiled that six scenes, including two comedy scenes starring Vijay, two action, and two emotional scenes were cut from the movie. He further added that those deleted scenes would be added to the prints from next week onwards.