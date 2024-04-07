Pushpa 2 The Rule: Fahadh Faasil meets Sukumar for reading session; fans ask where's Allu Arjun?

Shooting for Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is in progress. Actor Brahmaji, who also stars in the film, took to X to share a behind-the-scene glimpse with fans. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her pic from Pushpa being compared to Mahesh Babu’s in Guntur Kaaram) Brahmaji, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sukumar, Sunil behind-the-scenes of Pushpa 2.

Fahad meets Sukumar

Brahmaji shared a group picture from a reading session on X, featuring Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sunil apart from him and Sukumar. In the picture, the team can be seen all smiles, dressed in casuals as they pose for a click together. Fahadh can also be seen holding the script in hand from the reading session.

However, Allu’s absence from the meeting didn’t go unnoticed. Numerous fans left comments under the post, asking for the actor. “Bro bhAAi ekkada? (Bro, where’s Allu Arjun?)” wrote one fan, while another commented, “pushparAAj ekkadaa brammaji (Where’s Pushpa Raj Brahmaji?)”

Some even insisted that the actor should leak a poster of Allu from the sets of Pushpa, with one writing, “Saradhaga bunny anna dhi oka poster leak cheyyandi. (Why not leak a poster of Bunny for fun.)” Another fan wanted him to leak the teaser, “Teaser leak cheyachh ga (Leak the teaser brother),” clearly anxious to see the film’s teaser. Even cricketers David Warner and Suresh Raina have shown interest in the film's teaser.

Pushpa 2 teaser

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule announced last week that the film’s teaser will be released on Allu’s birthday, on April 8. Later, the actor also met Sukumar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad for a music session for the teaser. On Rashmika’s birthday, on April 5, the filmmakers released a new poster of her decked in silk and gold as Srivalli. Since then, the makers released a countdown poster which hides a glimpse of Allu in a jatara outfit, apart from launching a Pushpa filter for Instagram.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel of the 2021 hit film Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel will see Allu reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika plays Srivalli and Fahadh plays inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Jagadeesh Pratap Bhandari, Sunil, Anasuya, Dhananjaya, Ajay and others also reprise their roles for the film. The sequel is scheduled to be released on August 15 this year.

