Pushpa 2 teaser release date revealed: Here are 5 things you should know about Allu Arjun's upcoming film

Allu Arjun took the nation by storm with his crime action saga Pushpa-The Rise in 2021. The actor is once again returning to the silver screens with the film's sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The makers released a new poster in order to make an announcement about the upcoming promos of the Sukumar directorial. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule release date announced: 15 August 2024) Pushpa 2 makers drop major update by releasing new poster.

Allu Arjun gets thumbs up for Pushpa Mass Jaathara

T-Series took to its social media handles and shared the Pushpa 2 update poster. The company captioned its post as, “Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin (explosion emoji) The Most Awaited #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th (love and fire emojis). He is coming with double the fire (fire emojis) #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th Aug 2024.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Allu Arjun also reposted the same and wrote, “#Pushpa2TheRule Teaser out on April 8th, 2024!!!” Australian cricketer David Warned praised and dropped a comment on the actor's Instagram post, which read, “Wow, super (three hand blessings emojis).” A fan commented, “Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin. (fire emojis)” Another netizen wrote, “Mass jathara begins (blessings, fire and clap emojis).”

Allu Arjun's look as Gangamma deity for Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun as Gangamma deity in Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun, known for his versatility, was dressed as a woman with fierce features for Pushpa 2. Many draw parallels to Goddess Kaali. However, a source close to the production said that his look is based on the Gangamma deity, as reported by ETimes. The deity is worshipped during jathara in Tirupati in May. The reason behind the actor's disguised look will only be known after the release of the Sukumar directorial.

Pushpa 2 posters hint at his new avatar to escape from police

The viral posters of Pushpa 2 hint at Allu Arjun's disguised look.

After releasing Allu Arjun's deity look, two more posters were releases which focused on his hand and leg. He is shown wearing nail polish as well as anklet in the crime thriller. It is expected that the audiences will get a glimpse of the same in the upcoming teaser of Puhspa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 story and plot

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 follows the rift between SP Shekhawat and Pushpa from the prequel.

Pushpa 2 plot revolves around SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, aka Fahadh Faasil's revenge on Pushpa, aka Allu Arjun. In the Where is Pushpa video released in 2023, it was told that Shekhawat probably shot Pushpa, and he was brutally wounded. People who thought he had died came to the streets protesting against the inhuman treatment to Pushpa by the police. All those whom he helped created a curfew within the city. In the end, it is shown that a Tiger goes a step backwards as he sees a man hiding his face. The clip is broadcast by a news channel, as everyone comes to know that Pushpa is still alive.

Rashmika Mandanna's whopping fee for Pushpa 2

It has been speculated that Rashmika Mandanna has charged a whopping amount for Pushpa The Rule.

It was widely speculated by portals that Rashmika charged ₹2 crore for playing Srivalli in Pushpa 2. However, it was later told that she hiked her fee after Pushpa and was paid ₹3 Crore for the sequel, as reported by India Today.

Sukumar reshot sequences for Pushpa 2

Sukumar had already shot some portions of the sequel earlier. However, due to the massive success of Pushpa, he decided to reshoot those sequences. The filmmaker even considered entirely refiling the whole movie, as reported by India Today.

The upcoming Telugu action-thriller also features Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh in crucial roles. Pushpa 2: The Rule is co-produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings. It is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place