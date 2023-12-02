Pushpa The Rule shooting postponed due to Allu Arjun’s health; here’s what we know

Sukumar’s upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule, with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and others reprising their roles, is one of the most-awaited sequels. The makers recently kickstarted a new schedule at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, in which some key scenes were being shot. The first-look of the film saw Allu dressed in a jatara get-up and sources state that scenes pertaining to that were being shot. (Also Read: Allu Arjun shares sweet pictures with daughter Arha on her birthday) Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2

Shoot delayed

Allu Arjun’s team confirmed to HT that shooting has indeed been postponed to the second week of December now. “Allu Arjun was in the jatara get-up to shoot for a song and a fight sequence. However, the costume and the vigorous scenes gave him severe back pain. Bunny was game to continue shooting despite it but Sukumar decided to take a break instead of affecting his health further,” the source says, adding, “Shooting will pick up again once he recuperates.”

Decoding the look

The androgynous avatar Allu donned for the poster piqued everyone’s curiosity. Clad in body paint, a pattu saree, earrings, bangles and rings, it was a departure from how he was dressed in the first part of the film. The actor donned the avatar to represent Gangamma thalli, whose jatara is held in Tirupathi every year. The look is based on a lyric from Daakko Daakko Meka, which talks of animals being sacrificed for Her.

Pushpa 2 is about

Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise hit screens in December 2021 and fans have been waiting for a sequel ever since. The film saw Allu play a daily wage worker turned red sanders smuggler called Pushpa, who rises in ranks and wants to have an empire of his own. Rashmika plays Srivalli, the girl he falls for, while Fahadh plays Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, the police officer he butts heads with. The film received good response across the country and the sequel will hit screens on August 15, 2024.

