Allu Arjun shares sweet pictures with daughter Arha on her birthday: ‘My bundle of joy’

Allu Arjun might make heads turn on-screen as Pushpa but off-screen, he’s quite the doting dad to his 7-year-old daughter Arha. As the young one turned a year older on November 21, the actor took to social media to share sweet pictures taken with her at the recently held Varun Tej - Lavanya Tripathi wedding in Italy. Allu Arjun wishes Arha on his birthday(Instagram)

“Happy Birthday to my JOY,” he wrote, sharing a picture of her in a lehenga. He shared another series of pictures, showering her with kisses, calling her his ‘bundle of joy.’ Fans of the actor also left comments under the posts, wishing her a happy birthday. (Also Read: Seerat Kapoor has Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh on her wish-list of co-stars: ‘Allu is so humble’)

Allu Arjun’s bond with his fam

The actor shares a loving bond with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy and children Ayaan and Arha. He often whisks them away on vacations, whenever he gets a break from his busy shooting schedule. They are often spotted at Hyderabad airport, jet-setting away to some exotic locale for a few days. While the actor rarely shares pictures with his fam, Sneha often gives a glimpse into their personal life, much to the delight of fans.

His upcoming projects

Allu Arjun was last seen on-screen in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film saw him play the titular Pushpa Raj - a daily wage worker who rises in ranks to be a gangster. Rashmika Mandanna plays Srivalli, the woman he falls for. Fahadh Faasil debuted in Telugu with the film as a police officer called Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. All three actors will reprise their roles for the sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule.

Shooting in progress

Shooting is in progress for Pushpa: The Rule near Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, state sources. Allu Arjun recently shot for a jatara scene with extras and it’ll be one of the highlights of the film, they add. The film is slated to hit screens next year.

ott:10 ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON