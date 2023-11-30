close_game
Allu Arjun's reaction on being asked what Telangana should vote for: Watch

ByHT News Desk
Nov 30, 2023 10:10 AM IST

Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Venkatesh were among the Tollywood actors who cast their votes early on Thursday.

Superstar Allu Arjun was one of the first Tollywood actors to have reached the voting booth on Thursday as 119 constituencies of Telangana vote today for a new government. The Pushpa actor voted in Hyderabad and urged people to come out and cast their votes. As he flashed his inked finger in front of the cameras, Arjun was asked his opinion on what should the people of Telangana vote for. The actor smiled and walked away without making any comment on politics.

Allu Arjun standing in a queue to cast his vote on Thursday morning in Hyderabad.
Allu Arjun standing in a queue to cast his vote on Thursday morning in Hyderabad.

For Hyderabad, it was a star-studded affair in the morning as Tollywood actors turned up at the booths early in the morning. Junior NTR and his family went to cast their votes in P Obul Reddy Public School in Hyderabad. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati's booth was at Hyderabad Presidency Degree and PG College, Manikonda. Actor Srikanth cast his votes in Jubilee Hills.

Jubilee Hills Congress candidate Mohammad Azharuddin said everyone should vote. "If you don't vote, then you don't have any right to question," Azharuddin said.

Telangana is witnessing a three-way fight among the incumbent BRS, the Congress and the BJP. In 2018, it was a TRS (now BRS) sweep.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said more and more people should come out to vote in Telangana to maintain the state's 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'. "Please do not think of this day as a holiday. Especially, urban voters take this as a holiday. If you vote, the accountability of the politicians will also increase. First-time voters have a great responsibility to fulfil," Owaisi said.

Telangana witnessed a high-octane campaign preceding the election as BJP and the Congress look to dent BRS stronghold.

