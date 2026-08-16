Air India Express passenger's gun goes off at Varanasi airport, two injured; FIR lodged

Two AAICLAS (AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited) screeners were injured when a passenger's licensed pistol accidentally went off at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, on Sunday, officials said. The Varanasi airport firing incident took place at around 9:30 am, when the Mumbai-bound passenger, who was travelling with his wife, declared weapons on board the flight. (Photo for representation) (REUTERS)

According to officials, the passenger, a resident of Azamgarh, and his wife reached the airport to catch the Mumbai-bound Air India Express flight IX-1810. When the AAICLAS screeners inspected the pistol, it suddenly went off and injured two AAICLAS screeners. People aware of the matter said the male security personnel was injured in his hand while the female staff member was injured above her knee.

In a statement, airport director Puneet Gupta said, "Today, on August 16, 2026, at approximately 9.30am, a passenger was to travel to Mumbai on flight IX-1810 with his wife. He declared a weapon intended to be carried on the aircraft."