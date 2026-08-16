Guinness World record set at Indian I-Day celebration in New York, mayor Zohran Mamdani attends

India's 80th Independence Day was marked across the New York tri-state area with a host of events, including a "special celebration" in New Jersey where a world record was set and a parade in Queens joined by New York City's Indian-origin mayor Zohran Mamdani. New York City Mayor Mamdani joined the Indian Independence Day celebrations, attending the Queens India Day Parade in Floral Park. (X/@MattooShashank) A Guinness World Record for the "Largest Flagpole Number" was set at Veterans Memorial Park in Parsippany, New Jersey, on Saturday, in a joint celebration of India's 80th Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of the United States. More than 1,300 US flags were arranged to form the number "250", surrounded by Indian tricolours, to mark America's semiquincentennial anniversary.

Deep Dive What world record was set during India's 80th Independence Day celebrations in New Jersey? Why was the display of Indian tricolours significant in Times Square and Burj Khalifa? How did the Suryapath Tiranga campaign celebrate India's Independence Day globally?

New York City Mayor Mamdani also joined the Indian Independence Day celebrations, attending the Queens India Day Parade in Floral Park.

In a post on X, Mamdani, who described himself as the "first Indian-American mayor of New York City", said the parade was an experience he would never forget. "Mayor David Dinkins once described our city as a gorgeous mosaic. Today, I saw that mosaic in the Hindus and Christians, Muslims and Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs across the Indian diaspora who have helped make our city what it is. To all of them, I say: it is an honour to do that work alongside you," he said.

New Jersey's event was led by the Consulate General of India in New York in partnership with the diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE (FIA), with support from Indian technology company Zoho. "Guinness World Record @GWR for the 'Largest Flagpole Number' in a Special Celebration of India@80 and America@250," the Indian consulate posted on X.