Yash clarifies the ₹4000 crore budget for Ramayana, says it runs on Hollywood math: 'Revenue is global too'
The two-part Ramayana from Namit Malhotra is said to have a budget of ₹4000 crore, more than six times any Indian film ever made.
Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana has been billed as the most expensive Indian film ever made. Its producer, Namit Malhotra, had famously claimed that the two-part film has a budget of $500 million, or ₹4000 crore. This figure has invited both awe and ridicule, with many trade insiders fearing the film would not break even. But the film’s star and co-producer, Yash, has now clarified what the budget means, and why the makers are not too worried about the box-office prospects.
Yash on Ramayana budget
In his recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash was asked by host Rajat Sharma how the film’s scale differs from what the actor has done so far, citing the ₹4000-crore budget. Yash clarified that the ₹4000 crore is not the budget for Ramayana Part One and also explained the ‘Hollywood math’ behind it. He said, “That is a misconception, so let me clarify it to everyone. ₹4000 crore is the budget for the two-part film, including release and promotion. It is the same as Hollywood. Our partner (Namit) said this after including all that. Wahan ka maths waisa hi hota hai (The math there is like this). A budget equal to the film, or sometimes more, they spend on promotion because it is global. But the revenue is global too.”
Yash said it was essential to spend that much money to take Indian cinema global, adding that if India doesn’t, other film industries will take that advantage. “Cinema is a soft power. All of us have to work really hard towards it. Whatever happens, we will work hard and do our job properly. If not today, then tomorrow we’ll make it happen. If we don’t, someone else will -, but it should happen. That is what I feel. Both Ramayana and Toxic are attempts to position Indian cinema as global films,” he added.
Yash in Ramayana
Yash plays the antagonist Ravana in the two Ramayana films, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi playing Sita. He is also the film’s co-producer, partnering with Namit Malhotra. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also features a large ensemble cast, including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor. Ramayana Part One is slated to release worldwide on November 6, ahead of Diwali.
But before that, Yash will be seen in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, a gangster drama that also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. The film releases on August 26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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