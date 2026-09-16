Ben Saunders cause of death: What happened to the first winner of The Voice? Police say ‘no crime’
Dutch singer Ben Saunders, winner of The Voice Netherlands in 2011, has died at 43. His body was found near Arnhem. Police said no crime was involved.
Dutch singer Ben Saunders, who won the first edition of the singing reality TV show, The Voice in the Netherlands in 2011, has passed away.
De Telegraaf, a Dutch newspaper, reported that the singer was found death at the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, near Arnhem South in the Netherlands. He was 43.
“We can only confirm that a body was found yesterday near the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen," the local police said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "Investigation makes clear there is no crime involved. We never answer about one’s identity due to privacy.”
A cause of death has not been mentioned. Additionally, details regarding how the body ended up in the lake has not been released.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More
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