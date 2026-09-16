Worried fans ask for health updates as 61-year-old Disco Shanthi posts picture of her hospitalisation
Veteran actor Disco Shanthi took to her social media to share that she's now back home after hospitalisation. Here's what happened.
61-year-old veteran actor Disco Shanthi was hospitalised recently, and she took to social media to share that she’s now back home. But fans were worried to see her picture from the hospital, wondering what had happened and if she was alright. Her sons have not addressed the matter even as fans asked for health updates.
Disco Shanthi hospitalised
Shanthi took to her Instagram to post an update. “Back home,” she wrote with laughter emojis. It left fans worried because she also posted a picture of herself from the hospital. It sees her dressed in a hospital gown, with a nasal cannula taped to her cheek. She did not reveal why she was hospitalised or for how long she was there.
Shanthi’s son, Megamsh Srihari, who turned 26, has been posting the birthday wishes he received on Instagram, but has not addressed his mother’s hospitalisation. Her other son, Shashank Srihari, did not publicly address it either. Fans were worried for Shanthi, with one comment under her post reading, “Ur son's don't have another mother so live strong for ur son's, they want mother certain stage they will be come, so live for ur kids, live it stress comeback stronger.”
“Mum god bless you, u dont worry god with us,” read one fan’s comment, while another wrote, “May you come home full and healthy madam.” Numerous others left comments asking Shanthi not to worry and get well soon. The veteran actor has yet to give an update on her health at the time of writing.
About Disco Shanthi
Born as Santha Kumari in 1965 to Tamil actor CL Anandan, Shanthi was widely popular in the 80s for her special numbers. She appeared in hundreds of films in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Odia after her debut with the 1983 Tamil film Vasanthame Varuga. Othadi Othadi from Rajinikanth’s Dharmathin Thalaivan (1988), Bangaru Kodi Petta from Chiranjeevi’s Gharana Mogudu (1992), and Dingora Dingora from Aadmi (1993), featuring Paresh Rawal, are among her famous numbers.
In 1996, Shanthi married Telugu actor Srihari and quit films. They had two sons and a daughter, Akshara, who died when she was only four months old. The family established a foundation in her memory to provide quality education to children. Srihari, who was battling a liver ailment, died in 2013 while filming Shahid Kapoor’s R... Rajkumar. He experienced dizziness on set and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
In 2019, Meghamsh debuted with Rajdooth. Shanthi is touted to make a comeback with Raghava Lawrence’s long-delayed film Bullet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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