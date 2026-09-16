Worried fans ask for health updates as 61-year-old Disco Shanthi posts picture of her hospitalisation

Shanthi took to her Instagram to post an update. “Back home,” she wrote with laughter emojis. It left fans worried because she also posted a picture of herself from the hospital. It sees her dressed in a hospital gown, with a nasal cannula taped to her cheek. She did not reveal why she was hospitalised or for how long she was there.

61-year-old veteran actor Disco Shanthi was hospitalised recently, and she took to social media to share that she’s now back home. But fans were worried to see her picture from the hospital, wondering what had happened and if she was alright. Her sons have not addressed the matter even as fans asked for health updates.

Shanthi’s son, Megamsh Srihari, who turned 26, has been posting the birthday wishes he received on Instagram, but has not addressed his mother’s hospitalisation. Her other son, Shashank Srihari, did not publicly address it either. Fans were worried for Shanthi, with one comment under her post reading, “Ur son's don't have another mother so live strong for ur son's, they want mother certain stage they will be come, so live for ur kids, live it stress comeback stronger.”

“Mum god bless you, u dont worry god with us,” read one fan’s comment, while another wrote, “May you come home full and healthy madam.” Numerous others left comments asking Shanthi not to worry and get well soon. The veteran actor has yet to give an update on her health at the time of writing.