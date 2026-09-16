Jyotika, Suriya can't take eyes off each other in inside pics from vow renewal at Scottish castle on 20th anniversary
Actors Suriya and Jyotika celebrated 20 years of their marriage with a vow renewal which took 3 months of planning. Know all about it.
Actors Suriya and Jyotika renewed their vows recently at a Scottish castle on their 20th wedding anniversary. Calling it ‘the sequel’, the couple celebrated 20 years of ‘love and war’ with their children, Diya and Dev, his brother Karthi, and their family and friends present for the special day. They also seemed to have a sundowner on a yacht later on to celebrate their marriage.
Suriya, Jyotika can’t keep eyes off each other at vow renewal
On Tuesday evening, Jyotika posted a video that gave a glimpse of their vow renewal. Suriya could be seen tearing up as he caught a glimpse of Jyotika in white. On Wednesday, she posted pictures from the celebration, showing their friends and family having a ball.
Jyotika posted pictures of her and Suriya gazing into each other’s eyes and stealing kisses at the vow renewal and the after-party. She wrote, “Just sharing some moments from our special day with family and friends.” Revealing that the whole event was planned by New York-based Tartan Weddings, she also wrote that it was done in just three months. “Three months of work, poured in with so much heart. To everyone who made this possible! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” she added.
Jyotika also posted pictures of their family and friends, as well as the bridesmaids and groomsmen, who made their day special. “Fun, laughter and a memory for life with our most loved ones! Thank you all for being there for us,” she wrote, sharing group pictures from the ceremony and the party. Karthi could be seen grinning and standing by his brother’s side through it all.
Jyotika’s vows for Suriya
On Tuesday evening, Jyotika posted the vows she made to Suriya on their 20th wedding anniversary. A portion of it read: “I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived. I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife, who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time.”
She also added, “I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children.” Suriya and Jyotika married on September 11, 2006, in Chennai. They first met on the set of Poovellam Kettuppar (1999) and began dating. Suriya’s father, actor Sivakumar, reportedly initially opposed the marriage, but agreed when he stayed firm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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