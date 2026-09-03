‘You know this better than anyone’: Karthi recalls meeting CM Vijay to discuss piracy issue in Kollywood
While promoting his upcoming film Sardar 2, Karthi spoke about meeting Vijay and discussing piracy issues with him. Here's what he said.
Actor Karthi is busy promoting his upcoming film Sardar 2, which will hit screens next week. While speaking to the press with co-stars Ashika Ranganath and SJ Suryah, he mentioned that he had discussed the piracy issue plaguing Kollywood with CM C Joseph Vijay. He also mentioned pointing out to the actor-politician that nobody knows the issue better than he does, given that Jana Nayagan was leaked online months before its release.
Karthi talks to Vijay about movie piracy
Karthi was asked about the piracy issue in Kollywood with films appearing online even before their theatrical release. Hoping for strong action against pirates, the actor said, “Yes, Vijay sir, our CM understands this issue well. I hope he will take strong action.” He further added, “When I met our CM, I told him, anna, mathavangala vida ungalukku nallave theriyum. Neengale paathukonga (Brother, you understand this better than anyone else. Please take care of it yourself).” When asked if politics was part of his future, Karhi laughed it off and said his only aim is to deliver good films.
Jana Nayagan was supposed to be released in theatres in January for Pongal, but was eventually released in July after CBFC clearance. The film was leaked online in HD print in April as the team awaited certification. Numerous arrests were made in the case. The film had high expectations, being Vijay’s final film. It opened to lukewarm reviews and collected ₹324.38 crore gross worldwide.
Gets candid about his recent work
At an event while promoting Sardar 2, Karthi also got candid about his recent work. Talking about his 2023 flop Japan, he said, “I’ve always wanted to work with Raju Murugan sir. So, Japan was important to me. Sadly, it did not work.” He also added, “After watching Aavesham (2024) I felt, this is the kind of film I expected Japan to be.”
He also spoke about the appreciation Kaithi (2019), Sardar (2022) and Meiyazhagan (2024) received. “Every film is different, and we make films hoping to earn appreciation. We are like children trying to make our parents, the audience, happy. If we make a good film, you will appreciate it. If not, you will bash us. We are ready for both,” he said.
About Sardar 2
Sardar 2 is a sequel to the 2022 hit Sardar, which saw Karthi in dual roles as father and son, Chandra Bose and Vijay Prakash. The film was appreciated for tackling a social issue such as water toxicity and grossed ₹84 croreworldwide, according to the trade website Sacnilk. The sequel will be released in theatres on September 10, and it remains to be seen how it fares.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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