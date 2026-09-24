‘Iss ladke ka kuch nahi hoga’: Richa Chadha says she was warned against marrying Ali Fazal, recalls his days of struggle

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is having a good year. He delivered hit film Mirzapur: The Movie and starred in projects like Prime Video India's crime series Raakh and Shakun Batra's segment in Lust Stories 3. In a recent interaction, Richa Chadha spoke about Ali Fazal's success and how she has seen his journey from the days of struggle to his current phase of success. Richa Chadha spoke about Ali Fazal's journey.

‘When he lived in a shanty and owned a bicycle’ Speaking to SCREEN, Richa said it is the result of all the hard work the actor has done over the years, leading to pure happiness. She said, "Of course, it's more complex than just being supportive, but not this year. We've been together for a long time. We've been married for six years. When I see the culmination of all the hard work he's done over the years in 2026, there's no complexity. There's just pure happiness."

Recalling Ali's days of struggle, she said, "I've seen him at the time when he lived in a shanty and owned a bicycle. He's not only my partner, but also my friend. To see him overcome everything is just a very different feeling. I feel like maine iss din ke liye isko paal pos ke bada kiya hai (I feel like I’ve nurtured and raised it for this very day).”

‘Iss ladke ka kuch nahi hoga’ Richa also shared that people warned her against being in a relationship with Ali Fazal, saying his career wouldn't take off and he wouldn't amount to anything. She shared that when she announced her relationship with Ali, two members from the film industry openly called her and said, 'Iss ladke ka kuchh nahi hoga (This boy won't result in anything).'

Richa also shared that people were shocked when Ali bagged the 2017 Hollywood film Victoria & Abdul, which starred Judi Dench. Richa lauded Ali and admitted that holding your own in front of Judi Dench is very hard, and the actor did so beautifully.

About Richa and Ali's relationship Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of their 2012 film Fukrey. The two initially became friends and later started dating. Their relationship became public in 2017, when the couple confirmed that they were together.

Richa and Ali got legally married in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act. They later celebrated their wedding with a series of festivities in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai in 2022. In 2024, Richa and Ali embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a daughter, and they named her Zuneyra Ida Fazal.