Exclusive | Emmy nod to director Mahesh Mathai’s Real Kashmir Football Club: Right time that we go for season two

Mahesh Mathai, the showrunner and director of Real Kashmir Football Club, which has been nominated at the 54th International Emmy Awards in the Drama Series category, says he initially thought it was a “prank”. Real Kashmir Football Club showrunner and director Mahesh Mathai “There was an Instagram post but no information about the Emmy site so I made calls and finally found that it was true, but it was still not sinking in. From getting the story in hand to right people coming on board it has been a magical journey,” says the Bhopal Express (2000) director, who also had Rajesh Mapuskar directing some episodes. The show actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul in leading roles.

“When the show was being made my producer Kilian Kerwin had the belief that this show should go to Emmys and reach international audiences. And, we are there (nominated) and now I believe that it will reach the right global audience it deserves. In India, people have seen it but now more people will watch so will the international audience as Sony is available in the UK and the US. It is the kind of global show we watch like Breaking Bad and those cartel and Mexico shows. It also gives makers belief that good content does gets recognition,” says the advertisement professional turned director. When asked if season two is the next move, he says, “The true Kashmir Football Club story, that we adapted into a fiction show, should move forward. That was the thought we ended the show with. And, it’s the right time that we go into season two. The real club has moved forward, and they have their triumphs and failures so there are many elements that can be developed into fiction."