Uddhav Thackeray seeks special Assembly session on drought, farm loans in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded that the Maharashtra government call a special session of the state legislature next week to discuss measures to tackle the severe drought situation in the state. A grim drought-like situation in over two-thirds of Maharashtra’s districts.

He also demanded that the government provide a guarantee for farm loans on the lines of the guarantees extended for loans to sugar mills.

Thackeray said the special session should take concrete decisions on immediate relief to farmers. “The government should convene a special session of the state legislature for two-three days next week to discuss and decide on this massive drought crisis facing Maharashtra,” he said.

He also demanded that the government declare the drought situation tehsil-wise across the state and hold Cabinet meetings in Western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha to take region-specific decisions.

Thackeray questioned the implementation of the ₹31,000-crore relief package announced by the Mahayuti government last year and sought details of its actual disbursement. “The government should share how many farmers received how much compensation from that Rs31,000-crore package,” he said.

He further demanded that the government publish a list of farmers who benefited from the farm loan waiver announced by the state. Raising concerns over crop insurance, Thackeray said farmers were not receiving adequate compensation and sought corrective measures.

Referring to reports warning of the possible impact of a “super El Nino”, Thackeray said immediate steps were needed to protect farmers from the worsening crisis.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said his party would set up a help centre to monitor the relief measures announced by the government. Aaditya Thackeray will tour drought-affected areas over the next two-three days, following which Uddhav Thackeray will also visit affected regions.

Meanwhile, amid the grim drought-like situation in over two-thirds of Maharashtra’s districts, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited various villages in Latur, Dharashiv and Solapur to take stock of the situation. While farmers described the situation as unprecedented, citing a scarcity of water and fodder and widespread crop failure, Fadnavis assured them of all possible government assistance.

According to officials from the relief and rehabilitation department, two of the ‘drought triggers’ under the state’s Drought Management Code have already been met. However, the government is awaiting a comprehensive review of all the triggers, scheduled for October 5, before formally declaring a drought in the state.