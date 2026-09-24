MUMBAI: Amid the grim drought-like situation in over two-thirds of Maharashtra’s districts, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday visited various villages in Latur, Dharashiv and Solapur to take stock of the situation. While farmers described the situation as unprecedented, citing a scarcity of water and fodder and widespread crop failure, Fadnavis assured them of all possible government assistance. Drought situation in over 2/3rds of state, Fadnavis visits villages to take stock

According to officials from the relief and rehabilitation department, two of the ‘drought triggers’ under the state’s Drought Management Code have already been met. However, the government is awaiting a comprehensive review of all the triggers, scheduled for October 5, before formally declaring a drought in the state.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Fadnavis visited fields with withered soyabean crops and dried-up wells and met distressed farmers in Jau village in Nilanga tehsil of Latur, who told him that they had sown their crops, but they had withered even though the seeds had sprouted. “This drought is more severe than the 1972 drought. At that time, there was a shortage of food but not water. This time, it is both. It has been 52 days since it last rained,” a farmer in his late 70s told Fadnavis with tears in his eyes.

After visiting the fields, Fadnavis said the situation was extremely serious. “Latur and Dharashiv are facing the most severe conditions, as they have received only around 50% of their normal rainfall,” he said. “The soyabean crop has completely withered, and farmers have suffered massive losses. I met a farmer whose crop had initially grown well but later died on account of a lack of rain. “There is no water at all in his well.”

Fadnavis said there was going to be a serious shortage of drinking water and fodder but the government would stand with the farmers. “We have ordered the preparation of damage assessment reports, but assistance will have to be provided across the board, which we will,” he said. “We have also planned the drinking water supply in such a way that the available stock will last until next June.”

The CM said the government would first assess measures to conserve water and ensure that it percolated into the ground, which could help reduce the severity of the drought. “The kharif crop has suffered damage, but assistance will also be provided for rabi crops,” he said. “We are also focusing on implementing farm loan waivers effectively. I have already instructed officials to issue the first government order on relief by Saturday.”

According to the crop situation report placed before the state cabinet on Tuesday, Maharashtra received 80.82% of its average rainfall between June 1 and September 21 with significant deficits reported in several districts such as Solapur, Nandurbar, Latur, Dharashiv, Beed, Parbhani, Amravati, Akola and Washim. Overall, 17 districts have received 50% to 75% of their average rainfall, while another 14 districts received 75% to 100%.

An official from the relief and rehabilitation department listed the two drought triggers that had already been met. “Trigger 1 is a dry spell of 21 days,” he said. “Eight talukas have faced dry spells of 21 to 43 days and experienced rainfall deficits of 33% to 57%. Trigger 2 indicators, which areas under sowing, groundwater levels and the crop distress index, also meet the prescribed criteria under current field conditions. Meteorological forecasts indicate no significant rainfall in the remaining monsoon period.”