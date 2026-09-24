Regal redevelopment proposal rejected by DUAC
The Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) has returned a proposal for additions and alterations to the Regal Building in Connaught Place’s Outer Circle, observing that the proposed changes to the heritage property must first be reviewed by the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC)
The Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) has returned a proposal for additions and alterations to the Regal Building in Connaught Place’s Outer Circle, observing that the proposed changes to the heritage property must first be reviewed by the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC).
The proposal, submitted by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), concerns plots 24, 47, 48, 49 and 70 in Block 127 of the Regal Building. The existing structure comprises a lower ground floor, ground floor, mezzanine and two floors.
According to the DUAC order, the proposal includes interior and renovation works, including changes to lift areas, the external façade, show windows and external façade signage.
The commission noted that the “Regal Rivoli Building, Outer Circle CP” is a Grade-II listed heritage property at serial number 38 in the heritage list notified by the Delhi government’s department of urban development through a gazette notification dated October 1, 2009.
“Considering the heritage significance of the property and the modifications proposed to the facade, the Commission opined that the proposal should first be reviewed by HCC,” the order stated.
DUAC said the proposal could subsequently be placed before the commission along with the HCC’s observations and recommendations. It will then examine the proposal from the perspective of “visual quality, urban aesthetics, and compatibility with the existing context”.
An official familiar with the matter said the proposal had been returned to the local body so that the heritage-related aspects could be examined before the design proposal is considered by DUAC. “The architect has been advised to comply with the observations and get the proposal reviewed by the HCC first. It can thereafter be resubmitted to the commission,” the official said.
The proposal is linked to plans to redevelop the cinema space in the Regal Building as a multi-screen theatre. The heritage review is required as the proposal involves changes to portions of the existing building, including its facade.
Regal Cinema, designed by architect Walter Sykes George, opened in Connaught Place in 1932 and operated for nearly 85 years. It hosted films, plays and other performances and became associated with several major film premieres, including those involving Raj Kapoor and Nargis.
The cinema closed in March 2017, with Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker and Sangam among the final screenings. Its owners had announced plans to bring back the cinema as a multiplex.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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