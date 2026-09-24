Railway technician dies after fall from OHE at Chheoki station

: A 42-year-old railway technician died after allegedly coming in contact with an overhead equipment (OHE) line and falling near the tracks while working at Chheoki railway station on Tuesday afternoon. . Family members who reached the post-mortem house said Ghosh was married and a divorce case involving his wife was pending (For representation only)

The incident took place between 12.30 pm and 1 pm near FOB-3 at pole number 815/24. Amitesh Kumar Ghosh, a senior technician posted at the Subedarganj depot, was working on the OHE when he came in contact with the electrical line and fell near the railway tracks. He suffered serious head injuries in the fall.

Railway employees rushed Ghosh to a hospital in Naini, where he received initial treatment. As his condition remained critical, he was referred to a private hospital in the city. He died during treatment on Wednesday morning.

Kydganj police got the post-mortem examination conducted and handed over the body to his family. Prayagraj division PRO Amit Singh said the work was being carried out after taking the prescribed block and that power supply had been disrupted at the time. “The actual cause of the accident will become clear only after the inquiry,” he said.

Ghosh, a resident of South Malaka, is survived by his mother Taposhi Ghosh, elder sister Sharmishtha and brother-in-law Abhijit Ghosh. Family members who reached the post-mortem house said Ghosh was married and a divorce case involving his wife was pending.