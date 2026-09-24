Quote of the day by F Scott Fitzgerald: ‘Either you think - or else others have to think for you and take power…'
F Scott Fitzgerald's quote reminds us of the importance of thinking for ourselves and asserting our autonomy, if we do not wish to give it away.
Francis Scott Key Fitzgerald was a novelist, essayist, and short story writer, who is considered one of the greatest literary figures to hail from the United States in the 20th century. He published four novels, four story collections, and 164 short stories, with his writings popularly depicting flamboyance and grandeur alongside deep social commentary.
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His most popular work is arguably The Great Gatsby, which has been adapted for motion picture many times. Fitzgerald was born on September 24, 1896 and died December 21, 1940, at the age of 44. Commemorating his birthday, today’s quote is an excerpt from his fourth and final completed novel, Tender Is the Night.
The quote reads: “Either you think — or else others have to think for you and take power from you, pervert and discipline your natural tastes, civilise, and sterilise you.”
What is the meaning of F Scott Fitzgerald’s quote?
The quote is part of the interior monologue of Nicole Warren, a character in Tender Is the Night who is a victim of abuse and a mental-health patient gradually moving toward autonomy. However, her freedom comes at the cost of her husband, who has cared for her but who grows ever-weaker.
The verbs in the quote are carefully chosen, each carrying its own significance. ‘Pervert’ and ‘discipline’ are what Nicole related to her father, Devereaux Warren, who had been her abuser.
It also hints at her husband, Diver, who was once her psychiatrist, and who can be assumed to have groomed her, even if it was his intention to help. The pattern repeats itself when Diver falls for another one of his young patients. Even safeguarding her health was entangled with his work, thus the verbs “sterilise” and “civilise.”
What is the relevance of F Scott Fitzgerald’s quote?
Going beyond the context of the novel, the quote by F Scott Fitzgerald shares a very important message for all to keep in mind: the importance of free thinking. Human beings are thinking, social animals, and it is ideas that move society.
If we do not think on our feet or are not properly equipped with knowledge to guide our thoughts, others will be thinking for us and making decisions for us, and what we may conceive as freedom may well be an illusion of choices.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More