Quote of the day by Bruce Springsteen: ‘The great challenge of adulthood is holding on to your idealism…'

Bruce Springsteen is a global rock icon who was born on September 23, 1949, in Long Branch, New Jersey. He started gaining fame in the 1970s with the E Street Band and has never had to look back since. Known for songs such as Born to Run, Hungry Heart, and Dancing in the Dark, Springsteen has sold over 150 million records and garnered numerous accolades for his contribution to the music industry.

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The singer, songwriter, and musician has won multiple Grammy awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award, and a Special Tony Award. In addition to being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he has also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and is considered one of the most influential artists of the time.

Commemorating his 77th birthday, today’s quote is his statement: “The great challenge of adulthood is holding on to your idealism after you lose your innocence.”