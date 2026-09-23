The autumn equinox has a traditional name. Know what an astrologer says about the first day of fall

The autumn equinox marks the start of astronomical fall in the Northern Hemisphere, but it also carries a long history of seasonal traditions. One name you may come across around this time is Mabon, a modern Pagan observance linked with the autumn harvest.

US-based astrologer Judy Tsafrir recently shared on Instagram about the equinox and Mabon, describing the season as a time for gratitude, reflection, and letting go.

What is another name of the Autumn Equinox? Mabon is a modern Pagan celebration associated with the autumnal equinox. Royal Museums Greenwich describes it as a harvest festival that focuses on gratitude for the Earth's abundance and sharing its fruits before winter.

The term does not name the astronomical event itself. Instead, it describes a spiritual and seasonal observance that uses the equinox as a point for reflection.

Also Read Autumn Equinox 2026: Astrological insights for each zodiac sign

What does Mabon mean spiritually? Judy connects the autumn equinox with the idea of looking back at what you have created during the year. Her post encourages you to think about the experiences, relationships and lessons that have shaped you.

You can take that idea beyond a literal harvest. Your own “harvest” can include a new skill, a relationship that grew stronger, a difficult lesson or a goal you finally pursued.