The autumn equinox has a traditional name. Know what an astrologer says about the first day of fall
An astrologer recently shared on Instagram about the traditional name of the autumn equinox, describing the season as a time for gratitude.
The autumn equinox marks the start of astronomical fall in the Northern Hemisphere, but it also carries a long history of seasonal traditions. One name you may come across around this time is Mabon, a modern Pagan observance linked with the autumn harvest.
US-based astrologer Judy Tsafrir recently shared on Instagram about the equinox and Mabon, describing the season as a time for gratitude, reflection, and letting go.
What is another name of the Autumn Equinox?
Mabon is a modern Pagan celebration associated with the autumnal equinox. Royal Museums Greenwich describes it as a harvest festival that focuses on gratitude for the Earth's abundance and sharing its fruits before winter.
The term does not name the astronomical event itself. Instead, it describes a spiritual and seasonal observance that uses the equinox as a point for reflection.
Also Read Autumn Equinox 2026: Astrological insights for each zodiac sign
What does Mabon mean spiritually?
Judy connects the autumn equinox with the idea of looking back at what you have created during the year. Her post encourages you to think about the experiences, relationships and lessons that have shaped you.
You can take that idea beyond a literal harvest. Your own “harvest” can include a new skill, a relationship that grew stronger, a difficult lesson or a goal you finally pursued.
Why does Libra season matter during the equinox?
The September equinox also begins Libra season in Western astrology. Libra carries the symbol of the Scales, so astrologers traditionally associate the sign with balance, relationships and fairness.
You can use that symbolism to check your own priorities.
Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the September equinox starts Libra season. Here’s what astrology followers should know
What can you release this autumn?
The changing season can give you a natural moment to pause. Instead of only asking what you want next, look at what you no longer need.
Write down a habit you want to change, a worry you want to release or a situation that has already taught you its lesson. You do not need to force an immediate answer. Let the season become a reminder that growth also involves knowing when to let go.
Also Read Autumn equinox 2026: Know the timings for North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois and Texas and what the day means in astrology
How can you mark the autumn equinox?
You do not need a complicated ritual. You can prepare a seasonal meal, spend time outdoors, journal, or simply sit quietly at sunset.
You can also share food with someone you care about. That small act reflects the harvest theme of gratitude and sharing described by Royal Museums Greenwich.
The equinox gives you a seasonal pause. You can use it to appreciate what you have grown, recognise what you have learned and enter the darker months with a clearer sense of what deserves your energy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More