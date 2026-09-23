Autumn equinox 2026: Know the timings for North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois and Texas and what the day means in astrology
The first day of astronomical fall arrives in the US on September 22, 2026, bringing a seasonal shift and the start of Libra season in Western astrology.
The first day of astronomical fall arrives in the US on September 22, 2026, bringing a seasonal shift and the start of Libra season in Western astrology. The September equinox also carries a strong theme of balance, giving you a natural moment to reflect on your relationships, choices and priorities.
When is the autumn equinox 2026 in the US?
According to Time and Date, the first day of the fall or the September equinox occurs at 8:05 p.m. EDT on September 22, 2026. The same moment occurs at 7:05 p.m. CDT, 6:05 p.m. MDT and 5:05 p.m. PDT across the US.
While for some specific states, the timings may vary due to different time zones:
North Carolina: 8:05 p.m. EDT
Ohio: 8:05 p.m. EDT
Illinois: 7:05 p.m. CDT
Texas: 7:05 p.m. CDT
The equinox happens when the Sun crosses the celestial equator from north to south. According to EarthSky, this brings autumn to the Northern Hemisphere and spring to the Southern Hemisphere.
Also Read Autumn Equinox 2026: Date, time and what it means in astrology
What does the autumn equinox mean in astrology?
In Western astrology, the September equinox marks the beginning of Libra season. Astrologers traditionally associate Libra with balance, relationships, cooperation and fairness.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has also highlighted Libra’s connection with finding a middle ground and considering different perspectives. You can use this seasonal shift to look at your own life.
Also Read September Equinox 2026: Is it on September 22 or 23? And what is its astrological significance
Why is the equinox linked with balance?
The astronomy gives the symbolism an obvious starting point. Around the equinox, Earth’s Northern and Southern Hemispheres receive sunlight more evenly, although day and night are not exactly equal in length. EarthSky notes that the equinox marks a point in Earth’s orbit when the Sun appears directly above the equator.
Astrologically, that idea of balance fits naturally with Libra and its Scales symbol.
Also Read Solstice vs equinox: What is the difference, and what do they mean in astrology?
What should you focus on this autumn?
You can treat the equinox as a simple seasonal reset. Take a quiet walk, journal or spend a few minutes without your phone.
Ask yourself: What needs more balance? Which relationship needs attention? What do I want to leave behind before winter? The equinox does not promise sudden change. Instead, you can use it as a reminder to pause, reflect and make more conscious choices as the season changes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More