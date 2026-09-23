Autumn equinox 2026: Know the timings for North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois and Texas and what the day means in astrology

The first day of astronomical fall arrives in the US on September 22, 2026, bringing a seasonal shift and the start of Libra season in Western astrology. The September equinox also carries a strong theme of balance, giving you a natural moment to reflect on your relationships, choices and priorities. A representative image of the Fall Season (Pexels)

When is the autumn equinox 2026 in the US? According to Time and Date, the first day of the fall or the September equinox occurs at 8:05 p.m. EDT on September 22, 2026. The same moment occurs at 7:05 p.m. CDT, 6:05 p.m. MDT and 5:05 p.m. PDT across the US.

While for some specific states, the timings may vary due to different time zones:

North Carolina: 8:05 p.m. EDT

Ohio: 8:05 p.m. EDT

Illinois: 7:05 p.m. CDT

Texas: 7:05 p.m. CDT

The equinox happens when the Sun crosses the celestial equator from north to south. According to EarthSky, this brings autumn to the Northern Hemisphere and spring to the Southern Hemisphere.

Also Read Autumn Equinox 2026: Date, time and what it means in astrology

What does the autumn equinox mean in astrology? In Western astrology, the September equinox marks the beginning of Libra season. Astrologers traditionally associate Libra with balance, relationships, cooperation and fairness.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has also highlighted Libra’s connection with finding a middle ground and considering different perspectives. You can use this seasonal shift to look at your own life.

Also Read September Equinox 2026: Is it on September 22 or 23? And what is its astrological significance

Why is the equinox linked with balance? The astronomy gives the symbolism an obvious starting point. Around the equinox, Earth’s Northern and Southern Hemispheres receive sunlight more evenly, although day and night are not exactly equal in length. EarthSky notes that the equinox marks a point in Earth’s orbit when the Sun appears directly above the equator.

Astrologically, that idea of balance fits naturally with Libra and its Scales symbol.

Also Read Solstice vs equinox: What is the difference, and what do they mean in astrology?

What should you focus on this autumn? You can treat the equinox as a simple seasonal reset. Take a quiet walk, journal or spend a few minutes without your phone.

Ask yourself: What needs more balance? Which relationship needs attention? What do I want to leave behind before winter? The equinox does not promise sudden change. Instead, you can use it as a reminder to pause, reflect and make more conscious choices as the season changes.