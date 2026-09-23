Why did Deion Sanders dismiss players after Northwestern loss? Colorado coach explains reasoning behind roster changes
Deion Sanders' decision came shortly after he expressed his frustration over footage showing some Colorado players laughing after the loss at Northwestern.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made a major decision following his team’s 41-7 loss to Northwestern, confirming that several players are no longer part of the program.
Why did Sanders dismiss players?
The dismissals came just days after Colorado suffered its first defeat of the season, but Sanders made it clear that the players’ removal was not based solely on what happened during the loss.
Sanders did not reveal the identities of the players dismissed from the team when he addressed the situation Tuesday.
Instead, he pointed to repeated behavior that he believed was harmful to the program and emphasized that the issue had developed over time.
“It’s never one thing,” Sanders said.
Sanders pinpoints the problem within team
The Colorado coach explained that he has adopted a stricter approach to accountability this season, particularly when players put their individual interests ahead of the team.
“Those guys will tell you: I’m the most loving, giving and forgiving man you can ever meet. But when you start being conduct detrimental to the team that will set us back in things that you’re doing — you don’t care about the team. You care about you. I have a problem with that," he explained.
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The 59-year-old coach also looked back at last season, when he felt he did not act firmly enough when similar issues began to surface. Colorado eventually finished the campaign 3-9, and the coach said he does not want to repeat that experience.
“A year ago, I didn’t put my foot down in it enough. It lingered a little bit. Then, it imploded. I’m not doing that. I’m not doing that anymore,” Sanders added.
Unhappy with players’ reaction
The decision came shortly after Sanders publicly expressed his frustration over footage showing some Colorado players laughing following the heavy loss at Northwestern.
The Buff’s coach said he addressed the behavior with the team after the game and indicated that he intended to take a stronger stance on accountability. His comments Tuesday reinforced that he viewed the reaction to the defeat as part of a larger concern rather than an isolated incident.
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The coach’s remarks suggest the dismissals were connected to what he described as recurring conduct detrimental to the team.
With inputs from AP report.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More