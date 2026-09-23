The first day of fall begins today. Know the time of the autumnal equinox in the UK and what happens in astrology
The Autumn Equinox begins with an astronomical autumn on September 23 in the UK. But it also begins a new zodiac season according to Western astrology.
The first day of astronomical autumn arrives in the UK today, September 23. The autumnal equinox marks a seasonal turning point, when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, and the Northern Hemisphere moves from summer towards winter. In astrology, the same shift begins Libra season, bringing themes of balance, relationships and harmony into focus.
When is the autumn equinox 2026 in the UK?
According to the Royal Museums Greenwich and Royal Observatory Greenwich the autumnal equinox occurs at 1:06 a.m. BST on September 23, 2026. It says that the September equinox marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.
The equinox happens when the Sun illuminates the Northern and Southern Hemispheres more evenly. Because of time zone differences, the equinox can fall on different calendar dates in different countries.
Also Read Autumn equinox 2026: Know the timings for North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois and Texas and what the day means in astrology
What happens in astrology during the autumn equinox?
In Western astrology, the autumn equinox marks the start of Libra season. Astrologers associate Libra with balance, partnerships, cooperation and fairness.
You can use this seasonal shift to look at your own relationships.
Also Read Autumn Equinox 2026: Date, time and what it means in astrology
Why does the equinox represent balance?
The word equinox connects with the idea of equal night, while the astronomical event marks a point when sunlight reaches the two hemispheres more evenly. RMG explains that the Earth receives different amounts of sunlight throughout the year because of its tilt and position in its orbit.
Also Read Solstice vs equinox: What is the difference, and what do they mean in astrology?
That natural shift also gives the equinox a strong symbolic meaning in astrology. You can treat it as a reminder to find balance between your personal needs and your relationships.
What should you do on the autumn equinox?
You do not need a complicated ritual. Take a quiet walk, journal or sit without your phone for a few minutes.
Ask yourself three simple questions: What needs more balance in my life? Which relationship needs attention? What am I ready to leave behind?
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More