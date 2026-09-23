The first day of fall begins today. Know the time of the autumnal equinox in the UK and what happens in astrology

The first day of astronomical autumn arrives in the UK today, September 23. The autumnal equinox marks a seasonal turning point, when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, and the Northern Hemisphere moves from summer towards winter. In astrology, the same shift begins Libra season, bringing themes of balance, relationships and harmony into focus. When is first day of fall 2025? Autumnal equinox explained (Unsplash)

When is the autumn equinox 2026 in the UK? According to the Royal Museums Greenwich and Royal Observatory Greenwich the autumnal equinox occurs at 1:06 a.m. BST on September 23, 2026. It says that the September equinox marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.

The equinox happens when the Sun illuminates the Northern and Southern Hemispheres more evenly. Because of time zone differences, the equinox can fall on different calendar dates in different countries.

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What happens in astrology during the autumn equinox? In Western astrology, the autumn equinox marks the start of Libra season. Astrologers associate Libra with balance, partnerships, cooperation and fairness.

You can use this seasonal shift to look at your own relationships.

Also Read Autumn Equinox 2026: Date, time and what it means in astrology

Why does the equinox represent balance? The word equinox connects with the idea of equal night, while the astronomical event marks a point when sunlight reaches the two hemispheres more evenly. RMG explains that the Earth receives different amounts of sunlight throughout the year because of its tilt and position in its orbit.

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That natural shift also gives the equinox a strong symbolic meaning in astrology. You can treat it as a reminder to find balance between your personal needs and your relationships.