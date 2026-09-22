Inside cricketer Abhishek Sharma's Japan trip with Ishan Kishan featuring ramen, rainy Tokyo nights. See pics

Abhishek posted the photos on Instagram with the caption, “Konnichiwa Tokyo🙏🏼.” The post features a carousel of pictures showing the cricketer enjoying a meal at a restaurant in Tokyo , slurping ramen and sharing drinks with his friends. He also posted shots of himself out and about in Tokyo during a rainy night. Another photo showed him posing with Ishan Kishan. Check out the post here:

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma is holidaying in Japan with fellow cricketer Ishan Kishan. On September 21, he offered a glimpse of their trip to the Land of the Rising Sun by sharing pictures from one of their nights out in the vibrant capital, Tokyo.

For anyone travelling to Tokyo, the city is a mix of ancient temples and ultra-modern neon-lit cityscapes. Among the many must-visit places in the city, a few spots that you shouldn't miss are Meiji Shrine, Shibuya Crossing, Shinjuku, the popular digital art museum teamLab Planets, and the Ghibli Museum. However, if you want to explore the real Japan, skip Tokyo and Kyoto and head to regions like Shikoku, Okinawa, the Kumano Kodo, and more.

What did the cricketers wear? For the outing, Abhishek chose a classic pair of white linen shirt and navy blue pants. The button-down features a baggy silhouette with full-length sleeves, front button closure, and a drop-shoulder fit, while the pants have a relaxed silhouette. He paired the look with a sleek chain set with shimmering diamond crystals and a pair of matching diamond earrings.

As for Ishan Kishan, he chose a simple look for the outing—a white Polo T-shirt featuring a V-split collared neckline, half-length sleeves, and a tailored fit. He paired the Polo tee with navy blue pants, a sleek silver bracelet, stylish retro-style sunglasses, a trimmed beard, and his signature messy hairdo.

How did the internet react? Fans loved Abhishek and Ishan's pictures from Tokyo and left cheeky, funny comments under the post. One Instagram user commented, “Everyone deserves a person who can look at them the way Abhishek looks at Ishan every time.”

Someone else commented, “AbhIshan duo 🙌.” Another wrote, “Abhishan keep slaying.” “What a duo,” a fan posted. Another remarked, “Brother of Distraction 🔥.”

A few others gushed at the duo and posted comments like, “They are so handsomeee,” “What a destructive duo,” and “They absolutely look like Kdrama heroes...so cute and handsome.”