Bored of same old iced coffee? Try this recipe for creamy Biscoff iced latte at home for your morning caffeine fix

Need your morning caffeine fix before you get to work? If an iced coffee is a non-negotiable part of your routine, you don't have to stick to the same old combination of milk and coffee every day. Give your usual homemade brew a delicious upgrade by adding an unexpected ingredient to the mix. We found a simple recipe that swaps the ordinary for creamy Biscoff, turning your everyday iced coffee into a delicious treat that's easy to whip up before you start your day.

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Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared her recipe for a delicious Biscoff iced latte, giving your usual morning coffee a creamy, caramelised twist. In an Instagram video shared on September 21, the content creator describes the beverage as, “This Biscoff Iced Latte is creamy, caramel-y, and so easy to make at home. Warm Biscoff spread with milk, frothy coffee, lots of ice and a little pinch of salt – that’s it!”