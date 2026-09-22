Bored of same old iced coffee? Try this recipe for creamy Biscoff iced latte at home for your morning caffeine fix
If you are a fan of Biscoff, this one's for you! Give a delicious, creamy twist to your daily iced coffee with this Biscoff iced latte recipe.
Need your morning caffeine fix before you get to work? If an iced coffee is a non-negotiable part of your routine, you don't have to stick to the same old combination of milk and coffee every day. Give your usual homemade brew a delicious upgrade by adding an unexpected ingredient to the mix. We found a simple recipe that swaps the ordinary for creamy Biscoff, turning your everyday iced coffee into a delicious treat that's easy to whip up before you start your day.
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Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared her recipe for a delicious Biscoff iced latte, giving your usual morning coffee a creamy, caramelised twist. In an Instagram video shared on September 21, the content creator describes the beverage as, “This Biscoff Iced Latte is creamy, caramel-y, and so easy to make at home. Warm Biscoff spread with milk, frothy coffee, lots of ice and a little pinch of salt – that’s it!”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp instant coffee powder
- 1½ tbsp Biscoff spread
- ½ tsp sugar
- A generous pinch of salt
- 3 tbsp hot water
- ¾ cup milk of your choice, for the Biscoff mixture
- ¼ cup milk, to finish
- Plenty of ice
Method
- Prepare the Biscoff milk: Add three fourth cups of milk and Biscoff spread to a saucepan. Sprinkle in a generous pinch of salt and whisk well to combine. Warm the mixture over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the Biscoff has melted completely and the milk is smooth and lightly simmering. Do not let it come to a full boil.
- Froth the coffee: In a small glass or bowl, combine the hot water, instant coffee powder and sugar. Whisk or froth vigorously until the mixture becomes light, airy and roughly quadruples in volume.
- Assemble the latte: Fill a serving glass generously with ice. Pour the warm Biscoff milk over the ice, allowing it to cool slightly as it chills.
- Finish and serve: Pour in the remaining one fourth cup of milk, then gently spoon or pour the frothy coffee mixture over the top. Give it a light stir before sipping and serve chilled.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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