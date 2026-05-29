Craving an iced mocha? Try this caramel popcorn mocha cold coffee recipe that blends rich caramel with buttery sweetness

Describing her creation in an Instagram video shared on May 27, the chef explains, “This Caramel Popcorn Mocha Cold Coffee is rich, frothy, slightly salty, and perfectly sweet - the kind of drink that feels straight out of your favourite café. Made with bold coffee, buttery caramel popcorn, brown sugar, and lots of ice, it’s the ultimate easy summer coffee recipe to make at home!”

Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur, and food content creator, has shared a deliciously indulgent iced coffee recipe with a fun caramel popcorn twist. The recipe infuses caramel popcorn directly into the coffee, giving it a rich sweetness and deeper caramel flavour, while a touch of salted butter adds creaminess and balances it with a subtle savoury note. The result is a buttery, smooth, café-style iced coffee that feels equal parts refreshing and decadent.

Some hot summer afternoons call for nothing more than a refreshing iced coffee to keep you going. Whether you need a quick pick-me-up between tasks or simply want something cool and flavourful to sip on, an iced coffee often does both – offering that caffeine kick while feeling like a small treat in the middle of the day. If you’re looking to switch up your usual cold coffee, this recipe might be worth trying.

Check out the recipe below!

Ingredients 2 tsp coffee powder

6 tbsp hot water

½ cup caramel popcorn

1 tsp butter

Pinch of salt

2 tsp brown sugar

Lots of ice

½ cup milk Method 1. Prepare the coffee infusion: In a jar or container with a lid, add the coffee powder, hot water, salted butter, brown sugar, a pinch of salt, and a generous handful of caramel popcorn.

2. Shake well: Close the lid tightly and give everything a really good shake until the coffee dissolves and the butter begins to melt into the mixture. This helps all the flavours combine.

3. Let it infuse: Set it aside for 10 to 15 minutes so the caramel popcorn can soften and release its flavour into the coffee. For an even stronger flavour, give it another quick shake halfway through.

4. Strain the mixture: Strain the prepared coffee into a bowl or directly into your serving glass. Press the popcorn gently while straining to extract as much caramel flavour as possible.

5. Assemble the iced coffee: Fill a serving glass with lots of ice cubes. Pour in the chilled milk.

6. Pour over the coffee: Slowly strain or pour the infused coffee mixture over the milk and ice.

7. Garnish and serve: Top with extra caramel popcorn for crunch. Give it a good stir and enjoy chilled.

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