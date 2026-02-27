Welcome back iced coffee season with this punchy strawberry latte recipe

Ingredients: For strawberry syrup - quartered strawberries -1 cup (fresh or frozen), granulated sugar - 1/4 cup, water - 1/2 cup; For the iced latte - strawberry syrup - 3tbsps, ice as needed, milk - 1/2 cup, espresso (slightly cooled) - 1/4 cup or 2 shots

Days are getting warmer and sleeves and hems are getting shorter. Now for a caffeine-head, this means one thing alone - iced coffee season is quietly making its much-awaited return. Today is National Strawberry Day and we're here to give your usual caffeine fix a playful, fruity upgrade with a strawberry iced latte that is as refreshing as it is indulgent. The sweetness of fresh strawberries melts into a homemade syrup, layered with chilled milk and a bold double kick of espresso for a drink that’s looks as good as it tastes. Follow the directions below.

Method: #1 In a small saucepan, add the quartered strawberries along with the sugar and water.

#2 Place over medium heat and bring to a gentle boil. Lower the heat slightly and let it simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, stirring now and then. The berries will break down, release their juices, and the mixture will thicken slightly.

#3 Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve. Discard the solids or save them to spoon into your coffee if you like.

#4 Let the syrup cool completely to room temperature before using. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate. The yield should be enough for 3 to 4 lattes.

#5 Add the strawberry syrup to a glass, along with any reserved berry bits if using.

#6 Fill the glass with ice, pour in the milk (froth it first if preferred) and then add the espresso. Stir well and start sipping!

(recipe from Whisked Away Kitchen)

Now if a syrupy iced latte doesn't sound like your jam, we still have a few tricks up our sleeve to add a taste of Spring to your coffee. Try muddling fresh strawberries with a touch of sugar at the base of a cappuccino for a light sweetness coupled with a jammy texture. Strawberry powder blended with a splash of milk to form some cold foam to top your coffee is another simple option as is swirling some muddled strawberries through whipped cream to crown your iced Americano. If you want to be as basic as possible, a splash of strawberry milk to your morning brew also does the trick.

Do you like an occasional fruity twist to your coffee?