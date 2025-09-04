'Caramel popcorn pe kya hai GST' tweets are back as GST Council announces new rates

Popcorn has yet again stolen the spotlight in the latest round of GST reforms. Under the new GST 2.0 structure, popcorn mixed with salt and spices will attract 5% GST, whether sold loose or in a labelled packet, as it retains the “essential character” of the snack. Caramel-coated popcorn, however, has been placed in the 18% slab, as it is classified as sugar confectionery and considered “non-essential.” The GST Council announced popcorn tax rates, sparking memes on social media.(Pixabay)

The announcement quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, with many expressing their feelings through humorous memes and witty posts.

“The only relevant question for the opposition is “What’s the GST on caramel popcorn? Nation wants to know” one user wrote.

“Popcorn finally gets cheaper, thanks to GST cut to 5%. Can’t wait to see theaters respond by introducing ‘Gold-Plated Butter Popcorn – ₹699’. Because why should savings ever reach the audience?” commented another.

“For UPSC student students DO NOT miss this update. Debate of GST over Popcorn is OVER: Salted or spiced popcorn will attract a 5% GST, whether sold loose or packaged. Caramel popcorn will be taxed at 18%, as it contains sugar and falls under confectionery,” jokingly wrote a third user.

40% GST on sin goods

A special 40% slab has also been introduced for so-called sin goods and luxury items, which include luxury cars, tobacco, and cigarettes.

Soon after the announcement, many social media users also joked about the steep GST on high-end cars and sin goods.

As social media is also buzzing with memes around legendary cricketer MS Dhoni’s recent hookah controversy, many users mixed the two trending topics and shared hilarious posts featuring Dhoni while joking about the new GST rates.

"40% gst on hookah. Csk youngsters applying for personal loan," one user wrote.

“40 % GST on Tobacco & Cigarettes. Meanwhile Dhoni”

The new rates will come into effect on 22 September, the first day of Navratri. Announcing the ‘New-Gen GST Reform,' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “This reform is not just about rationalising rates. It is also on structural reforms. It's also about ease of living, so that businesses can conduct their operations with the GST with great ease.”