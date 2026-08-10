Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes after war of nerves

Dutch rider Demi Vollering took the Tour de France Femmes overall title in style on Sunday, winning the hilly final stage to extend her lead on nearest rival Kasia Niewiadoma, who finished second overall after a tense struggle. HT Image

The 29-year-old also won the 2023 title and earned her second one by timing the nine-day slog to perfection, carving out solo wins on the final two stages, which both ended in Nice.

"It's a dream to live this life," Vollering said after hoisting her bike above her head at the finish line.

"I knew my level and even when Kasia won on Mont Ventoux I was still confident," added Vollering, who has also finished second on this race three times in its five editions since being relaunched in 2022.

Vollering's FDJ-United Suez are the first French team to win the race, earning her high praise from team boss Stephen Delcourt.

"Through her high standards, sensitivity, authenticity, and the way she brings others along with her, she is redefining what it means to be a modern leader," he said.

"She inspires her teammates, she inspires the fans, she inspires an entire generation ... She doesn't just win races; she shows the way forward."

Vollering had to carve out this win.

Niewiadoma took the yellow jersey on Friday's climb of Mont Ventoux, setting up a pulsating finale.

Vollering then edged into the overall lead on Saturday, attacking late on a small hill and edging into an eight-second overall advantage over 2024 winner Niewiadoma.

A furious Niewiadoma, however, complained she had been blocked by a teammate of Vollering's at a crucial moment, but no action was taken.

Vollering said her team had been both "honest and humble" after Sunday's race, adding that her teammate Celia Gery, the alleged blocker, had received death threats on social media.

"Celia had a really bad night. I'm sure deep down that Kasia knows these kind of things can happen in a race," Vollering said.

The scene was set for a dramatic final stage contested over four climbs of the Col d'Eze just outside Nice, where Vollering waited until the fourth ascent to pounce.

Attacking near the summit, she took a 20sec lead and thundered down towards Nice, never looking back.

Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini came third overall after Swiss rider Marlen Reusser fell on a descent and lost a two-minute cushion on the podium.

Dutch sprinter Lorena Wiebes won the green sprint points jersey mainly thanks to her victories on the two opening stages in Switzerland.

Her compatriot Puck Pieterse secured the polka dot climb jersey ahead of the final stage.

The best young rider jersey was won by Germany's Antonia Niedermaier, who also finished fourth overall.

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