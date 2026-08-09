Is George Clooney getting a divorce? Emma Watson's estate visit sparks split rumors with Amal Clooney

The marriage of actor George Clooney and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has fascinated the gossip circles ever since their relationship became public. But since their 2014 marriage, the couple has had a relatively conflict-free marriage life. George and Amal Clooney (L) and Emma Watson. (File Photos)

But that is not to say they have been free of tabloid attention. As recently as last year, reports claimed that George and Amal Clooney's marriage had turned rough and they could file for a divorce. But those turned out to be hoax, as Ht.com had reported.

Now, a fresh hoax about George Clooney possibly divorcing Amal Clooney surfaced this weekend. The trigger: an unverified report and actor Emma Watson's visit to George and Amal Clooney's visit to their Lake Como, Italy estate.

Emma Watson Visit In Focus On Sunday, photographs surfaced showing Emma Watson arriving at George and Amal Clooney's private estate in Lake Como. The photos were taken at the private dock of the estate, where Watson was stepping off a boat to get to the estate. Reports do not state the purpose of Watson's visit.

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Harper's Bazaar reported that there could be two possible purposes for Watson's visit: either to visit the Clooney's or stay at the house while they were away. Some social media handles used doctored images to show George Clooney accompanying the Harry Potter actor from the dock. However, those are fake, and Emma Watson was photographed alone in Italy.

It is unclear where George and Amal Clooney are right now. The duo had to evacuate their house in France after the recent wildfire threatened the area.

Nonetheless, quite bizarrely, Emma Watson's visit to George and Amal Clooney's Lake Como villa amplified rumors about the Clooney's divorce. Earlier, Radar Online claimed citing unnamed sources that Geroge and Amal Clooney may be heading towards a “$600million divorce.” However, since then, no other report has made such a claim.

Many posts were made claiming that they are about to split and speculating on a possible relationship between George Clooney and Emma Watson.

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Bizarre Divorce Rumors Radar Online reported last month that Geroge and Amal Clooney could be heading towards a divorce in their more than 12 years of marriage. The report claimed that Amal Clooney recently said in an interview that her life was “easier” before marriage - which could be an indication that they are heading towards a divorce.

The report also had quotes from unnamed sources who purportedly provided insider details regarding the alleged conflict in their marriage. However, those claims have not been backed by any other report, thereby placing them under intense scrutiny.

Ht.com can confirm that there is no confirmed reports of George Clooney's separation and his alleged relationship with Emma Watson.