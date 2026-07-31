This fitness coach wants you to stop counting calories and follow these 4 simple rules for weight loss
Counting calories feels like an unpaid accounting job? Fitness coach Vanja says ditch the calorie app. Here are her top four rules for weight loss.
For anyone who has ever spent five minutes attempting to weigh a chicken breast or logging a single almond into a health app, weight loss can quickly feel like an unpaid accounting job. But according to fitness coach Vanja (who posts on Instagram under the handle Vanja Moves), you can bypass the tedious data entry entirely. Also read | Actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan on ‘fruitful’ weight loss journey: I lost 18kg by changing how I eat
In a July 30 Instagram post, Vanja broke down how to lose weight without constantly tracking your calorie intake. "You don’t need to count a single calorie to lose weight," she shared, adding, "You need about four rules and the discipline to actually follow them."
Her framework strips away the hyper-fixation on numbers and replaces it with actionable daily habits designed to naturally create a calorie deficit:
Rule 1: prioritise protein and plants
Rather than obsessing over strict macronutrient targets or hitting a precise gram total, Vanja shared a simple rule of thumb whenever you sit down to eat. "One — protein and plants first, every plate," she advised.
"You don’t need to hit some magic number. Just make sure every meal has a real protein source and something that grew from the ground. That alone fixes most people’s diets," she added. Protein and fibre-rich plants increase satiety and slow digestion, making it much harder to overeat later in the day. Also read | Want to shed fat? Fitness influencer shares 10 high-protein, balanced dinner options to try for weight loss
Rule 2: eat within a set window
Time-restricted feeding — often called intermittent fasting — is popular, but Vanja cut through the pseudoscience surrounding it. For her, the benefit isn't about metabolic magic; it's about practical boundaries. "Two — eat in a window," she wrote.
"Not because fasting is magic. Because it’s harder to overeat in eight hours than in sixteen. Simple math without doing math," she added. By narrowing the time frame in which you consume food, you automatically eliminate late-night grazing and mindless snacking.
Rule 3: cut out liquid calories
One of the most common places people unintentionally stall their progress is in their cups and glasses. Drinks rarely register as filling, yet they can carry the caloric load of a full meal. "Three — drop liquid calories. Juices, fancy coffees, and alcohol on weeknights," Vanja pointed out, adding, "This is where most people eat an extra meal a day without realising it."
Swapping out sugary lattes, fruit juices, and weekday evening drinks for water or black coffee can instantly slash hundreds of hidden calories from your weekly intake.
Rule 4: take a 10-minute walk after meals
Physical activity doesn't always have to mean gruelling, high-intensity gym sessions. Vanja highlighted that small, consistent movements throughout the day yield significant results. "Four — walk after you eat. Ten minutes," she recommended.
"It changes how your body handles that meal, and it stacks up to hours of movement a week you didn’t have before," Vanja added. A brief walk after eating aids digestion, helps manage post-meal blood sugar spikes, and easily adds light cardio to your routine without requiring a massive block of time. Also read | Trying to lose belly fat? Fitness coach Devin Physique recommends these 6 foods for better fat loss
Sustainability over scales
Vanja’s approach centres on listening to internal hunger cues rather than relying on external measuring tools. "For me, it’s about eating as much protein as my body needs and satisfying my hunger cues with that. This is what works for me. And it helps my training and recovery," she concluded, adding, "That’s it. No app. No scale for your chicken breast."
For those burnt out by calorie-tracking apps and micro-managing their meals, her non-numerical rules offer a grounded, sustainable path to managing weight while maintaining a healthy relationship with food.
Vanja is the co-founder of Movesmethod and Moves Labs.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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