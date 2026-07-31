This fitness coach wants you to stop counting calories and follow these 4 simple rules for weight loss

For anyone who has ever spent five minutes attempting to weigh a chicken breast or logging a single almond into a health app, weight loss can quickly feel like an unpaid accounting job. But according to fitness coach Vanja (who posts on Instagram under the handle Vanja Moves), you can bypass the tedious data entry entirely. Also read | Actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan on ‘fruitful’ weight loss journey: I lost 18kg by changing how I eat

In a July 30 Instagram post, Vanja broke down how to lose weight without constantly tracking your calorie intake. "You don’t need to count a single calorie to lose weight," she shared, adding, "You need about four rules and the discipline to actually follow them."

Her framework strips away the hyper-fixation on numbers and replaces it with actionable daily habits designed to naturally create a calorie deficit:

Rule 1: prioritise protein and plants Rather than obsessing over strict macronutrient targets or hitting a precise gram total, Vanja shared a simple rule of thumb whenever you sit down to eat. "One — protein and plants first, every plate," she advised.

"You don’t need to hit some magic number. Just make sure every meal has a real protein source and something that grew from the ground. That alone fixes most people’s diets," she added. Protein and fibre-rich plants increase satiety and slow digestion, making it much harder to overeat later in the day. Also read | Want to shed fat? Fitness influencer shares 10 high-protein, balanced dinner options to try for weight loss

Rule 2: eat within a set window Time-restricted feeding — often called intermittent fasting — is popular, but Vanja cut through the pseudoscience surrounding it. For her, the benefit isn't about metabolic magic; it's about practical boundaries. "Two — eat in a window," she wrote.

"Not because fasting is magic. Because it’s harder to overeat in eight hours than in sixteen. Simple math without doing math," she added. By narrowing the time frame in which you consume food, you automatically eliminate late-night grazing and mindless snacking.